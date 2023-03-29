Isiah Thomas is still waiting for an apology from Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

The pair were heated rivals during the earlier nineties when Thomas was a Detroit Piston and their beef remains ongoing with the former recently calling on MJ to apologize for comments he made about him.

“You got on national television and you called me an a**hole, and then you said you hated me,” Thomas said on SHOWTIME Basketball when asked about his relationship with Jordan (via SportsCenter). “Now, if you didn’t mean it, get on national television and apologize for it.”

Thomas, of course, is referring to comments Michael Jordan made about him in the latter’s The Last Dance documentary that aired on Netflix during the pandemic.

The Pistons-Bulls rivalry was a big focus of the documentary particularly at the start of Chicago’s first threepeat, and given that it was Jordan’s documentary, Thomas was naturally painted as the bad guy.

It’s not the first time Thomas has called for an apology from Jordan either. He took exception to MJ’s comments as recently as last November, stating that the beef would go on for a long time until a public apology was made.

“When I was watching The Last Dance, I’m seating there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good,” Thomas said. “And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an a**hole. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a**hole.

“I’m like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago.”

At this point, Thomas may have to just move on.