Tee Morant defends Ja Morant following his son's lengthy hiatus.

The Memphis Grizzlies endured the first part of the 2023-24 NBA season without the services of Ja Morant. Morant was on a 25-game suspension from Memphis after off-the-court misconduct. The star point guard has since returned and blossomed in his season debut. Morant's father, Tee Morant, defended the Grizzlies star and discussed how some people misconstrued his son's image.

Tee Morant praised his son and talked about the impact of his hiatus in a radio interview:

“Ja is going to be the typical guy, a family guy…[He's] going to be an inspiration to a lot in South Carolina, Memphis, wherever he's at. And he's going to carry himself like a respectable guy,” the Morant patriarch said, per Sirius XM NBA Radio.

Morant's father continued, “We have conversations. I'm telling ya'll this is who this kid is. Misconstrued? A whole lot. Demonized? A whole lot.”

Tee Morant felt like Ja Morant's image was negatively blown out of proportion from his off-the-court issues. Nevertheless, he praised his son and believes in the positive impact he can have. There have even been doubters of Ja Morant's on-the-court ability, especially after his time off. However, Morant quickly dispelled those doubts.

Morant erupted in his first game back since the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. He scored 34 points and made a buzzer-beating layup to help the Grizzlies to a 115-113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The 24-year-old showed why he is considered one of the best young guards in the league.

Things will not get easier for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. His team sits towards the bottom of the Western Conference. Still, fans can bet on Morant giving his best and showing up every night.