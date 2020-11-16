James Wiseman hints he’ll get drafted by Warriors or Hornets

It looks like Memphis big man James Wiseman is going to get drafted by either the Golden State Warriors or Charlotte Hornets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, didn’t have much contact with Wiseman, who told reporters on Monday the Warriors and Hornets were the only two teams to stay in contact with him throughout the draft process, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

James Wiseman ends his interview reiterating the news of it: “It was basically just Golden State and Charlotte who stayed in contact with me the whole time.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 16, 2020

James Wiseman asked about the Wolves: “In terms of talking to them, I haven’t.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 16, 2020

The Warriors have the second overall pick in the draft, while the Hornets will pick third. Most pundits believe the Timberwolves are going to select Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball with the first pick.

It doesn’t really make sense for Minnesota to draft James Wiseman since they already have All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster.

In three games at Memphis, Wiseman averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds. He shot 76.9 percent from the field and 70.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Wiseman played only three games at Memphis due to eligibility issues. He received money from head coach Penny Hardaway, as the former NBA star provided Wiseman with $11,500 in moving expenses to help Wiseman and his family in their relocation to Memphis.

Despite only playing three games, though, many draft experts have pegged Wiseman as the safest player to pick in the 2020 draft. It’s going to be fascinating to see where he winds up.