The opening game of the 2024 FIBA Intercontinental Cup turned out to be a straightforward victory for the G-League representatives, known as G-League United, against the BCL Americas Champions, Quimsa. Following the match, former NBA champion Juan Toscano-Anderson made bold statements, challenging the basketball world.

“We want to be aggressive and make a statement. I believe the G-League is the second-best league in the world, and we want to show that,” said Toscano-Anderson via Eurohoops.

Juan Toscano-Anderson's claim that the G-League is the 2nd best league in the world

Given that G-League United defeated Quimsa 78-65 and maintained a lead for most of the game, Toscano-Anderson's comments may not be an exaggeration.

The American team, composed mainly of former NBA players, G League veterans, and promising young talent, capitalized on their height and athleticism against the Argentine squad, Quimsa.

The former champion from the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers spearheaded the United's effort with a well-rounded performance, contributing 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. Deonte Burton, a former player for the OKC Thunder, led the team in scoring with 17 points.

“We played a pretty well-rounded game, we got five guys in double figures. We haven’t been together too long; every single team here is a club team, and we’ve only been together for 10 days. We’ll continue to get better. I’m proud of my teammates — we came with energy, played together, and had fun,” remarked Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Brodric Thomas contributed 12 points, while both Rob Baker II and Charlie Brown Jr. added 11 each, helping the Americans achieve their first win of the tournament with five players scoring in double digits.

The Intercontinental Cup also features champions from the Asia Basketball Champions League (Al Riyadi), the African BAL (Petro de Luanda), and the Australian NBL (Tasmania JackJumpers).

Reality check for Toscano-Anderson and the G-League United

Toscano-Anderson’s bold statement declaring the G League as the ‘second-best' in the world raised eyebrows, especially following his team’s recent matchup against Unicaja Malaga. In a tense Intercontinental Cup Final, Toscano-Anderson's squad fell to the Spanish team with a score of 75-60.

During a timeout in the third quarter, Toscano-Anderson, visibly frustrated, launched into a fervent outburst that caught everyone off guard.

“Our dream is not to play in the ACB, our dream is not to play in the f—–g Euroleague. Our dream is to play in the NBA and make millions of dollars; what they are doing now is unacceptable,” the G-League United forward.

His candid rejection of European basketball sparked significant controversy, igniting discussions among players and fans alike.

Historically, the NBA has maintained a commanding head-to-head record against EuroLeague teams, with a 75-17 advantage since their initial meeting in 1978. While the NBA still holds their dominance, it's important to acknowledge the rising competitiveness on a global scale.

Recent trends show that EuroLeague teams are no longer mere underdogs; they have emerged as significant challengers, altering how their abilities are perceived.

Beyond his pride for the G-League, Juan Toscano-Anderson shared that personal motivation drives him and his teammates in this tournament. He is receptive to the idea of signing a contract overseas if the right opportunity comes along.

“If my next step is not the NBA, then I would open to play in some of the leagues represented in this tournament,” he said