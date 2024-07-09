Team USA has been practicing with incoming college freshmen and other young players in recent days. Normally that would seem like a cakewalk, but to Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Coach Steve Kerr and the rest of Team USA, it's been seen as an opportunity to keep a watchful eye on Cooper Flagg, the mercurial Duke basketball prodigy with designs on becoming the best player in college hoops in year one.

Can Flagg pull a Carmelo Anthony and lead his college team to a championship in year one? That will be a tall order considering the challenges Flagg will face in a stacked ACC Conference, but Flagg has at least one big-time fan in Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

Durant revealed the number one attribute Flagg possesses that he feels could make him a star at the next level. The Durant comment came amid news of a Durant injury affecting his status vs. Team Canada. Meanwhile, LeBron James won a surprising vote that almost certainly has the 39-year-old basketball icon feeling as if he is currently on Cloud Nine.

Flagg's comment from Durant was not quite as affirming in nature, but it does show an incredible amount of reverence for a young player who is just now hitting his stride in the game.

Durant Shares Most Important Flagg Attribute

Durant said that Flagg came into training camp and started playing like a “vet,” he said, adding “almost” to the end of his praise for the Duke basketball incoming freshman.

Durant's voice sounded as if he was surprised at how talented Flagg was and the type of demeanor he brought to the table at just 17 years of age. He also commented on Flagg's potential after witnessing him battling on the court against grown men with decades of NBA experience.

Fans React To Cooper Flagg Showing At Camp

Flagg is the reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American who averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 blocks per game, helping to lead Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida to an undefeated 33-0 record and Chipotle High School Nationals championship.

Fans were tickled by Durant's comments and took to X to express what they thought about them.

“How is no emotion a good thing,” one fan said. “I need to see Flagg show emotion. If he shows no emotion I'm not drafting him number one, he doesn't care,” they added.

“I have to give it to guys like LeBron (James) and Kevin Durant for giving the kid some props,” another added. “The WNBA would have knee capped him by now,” they added, seemingly referencing the rough fouls that have been committed against Caitlin Clark in her quest to become a WNBA icon.