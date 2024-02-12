For American sports fans, the Super Bowl will always be one of the most anticipated events annually. Year after year, whatever stadium the big dance is held in gets sold out immediately. Of course, a Super Bowl wouldn't be complete without athletes, celebrities and other big names in attendance. It looks like this season would be no different. Among the sea of Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fans, a number of famous names are currently witnessing the finale take place.

From the NBA, several well-known players showed up in Las Vegas, including LeBron James and Draymond Green. (via ClutchPoints)

Other famous personalities currently watching inside the Allegiant Stadium include Shaquille O'Neal, Jay-Z, Ice Spice and, as expected, Taylor Swift. Knowing the history between the two teams, it's no surprise that many have flocked to Las Vegas to witness this year's game.

On one side, there's the dominant Chiefs. With two Super Bowl titles and four finals appearances in the last five seasons, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs look to continue their winning ways this year.

On the other hand, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Fred Warner and a young Brock Purdy are looking to bring home the crown to San Francisco for the first time since 1995.

In addition, this year's big dance is a rematch four years in the making. Back in 2020, the Chiefs were crowned champions after defeating the 49ers during Super Bowl LIV.

The highly-anticipated clash is ongoing at the moment, which means that LeBron James, Draymond Green and everyone else watching are just hours away from witnessing the coronation of the eventual champions.

 