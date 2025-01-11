While LiAngelo Ball’s viral hit Tweaker has taken the sports world by storm, not everyone is a fan. On his podcast, veteran NBA guard Patrick Beverley offered a blunt and hilarious take on the song that has been dominating locker rooms across the league.

“Stop playing that weak a** song, man,” Beverley quipped during the latest episode of The Pat Bev Podcast. “That sh** is a nooo nooo. That is a trash a** song, dawg.”

Beverley’s unfiltered commentary is typical of the outspoken guard, who is never afraid to share his opinions, whether they’re about basketball or pop culture. His critique of Tweaker has quickly gone viral, sparking a mix of laughter and debate among fans and players alike.

LiAngelo Ball, also known by his rapper name G3, released Tweaker just over a week ago, and the track has already become a cultural phenomenon. With its catchy hook, nostalgic vibes, and ties to the famous Ball family, the song has infiltrated sports locker rooms at every level.

The Cleveland Cavaliers first made headlines when Donovan Mitchell revealed that his teammates were vibing to the track post-game. The Detroit Lions followed suit, blasting Tweaker after clinching the NFC’s top seed. Even Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks got in on the action, with a video of the legendary coach dancing to the anthem going viral.

Beverley’s harsh take on Tweaker has divided fans. Some agree with his assessment, questioning the hype surrounding the song, while others see his comments as part of his larger-than-life persona. Regardless, his critique has only added to the track’s notoriety.

Social media quickly reacted to Beverley’s comments, with fans flooding the replies to clips of his podcast. “Pat Bev got no chill,” one fan tweeted, while another joked, “Beverley can’t guard Tweaker’s hype, so he’s hating.”

LiAngelo Ball has yet to respond publicly to Beverley’s critique, but his older brother Lonzo Ball has been actively promoting the song on social media. After Beverley’s comments went viral, fans began speculating whether Lonzo would address the remarks. Lonzo had recently teased an exciting development for Tweaker, tweeting, “The people are pissed lmao. Don’t worry, supply gonna meet the demand. He ready.”

Given the Ball family’s love of the spotlight, it wouldn’t be surprising if LiAngelo or Lonzo turned Beverley’s critique into more publicity for the song.

Patrick Beverley’s unapologetically brash personality has long been a hallmark of his career. Whether it’s trash-talking opponents on the court or delivering fiery takes on his podcast, Beverley knows how to make headlines. His comments on Tweaker may have been dismissive, but they’re also likely to fuel even more attention for the viral track.

As Beverley’s critique joins the ongoing buzz surrounding Tweaker, one thing is clear: LiAngelo Ball’s song isn’t just a hit—it’s a conversation starter.