The 2024 NBA Draft Class does not have a consensus generational talent. No one fits the bill similar to Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham, Ben Simmons, or Zion Williamson. This means that there is also not an obvious first-overall pick that front offices and fans can look into. For a better part of the year, Isaiah Collier was a big name then he dropped off after a horrendous year with USC. Matas Buzelis was also someone who could have taken the top spot. Now, it looks like only two are competing for that glory, Alexandre Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher.
Alexandre Sarr was projected to be first in the early months of 2024 heading into the NBA draft. Who wouldn't like him? He has experience with grown men in Australia's NBL and is a defensive-minded center who does well in drop coverage. But, he is not who the odds are siding with at the moment. Zaccharie Risacher snatched that from him as the LNB Pro A star is now a -140 favorite to be drafted at the top of this class.
A rising star from LNB Pro A
There is something quite special with Zacchari Risacher which most other draftees do not possess. He thrives well without the ball. With JL Bourg-en-Bresse, this 18-year-old knows how to slip through screens and read defenses well to get an open shot. Most draft projections are comparing him to Harrison Barnes back when he was with the Golden State Warriors.
Risacher's Eurocup stint with the LNB Pro A team saw him knock down shots with a 56.6% clip from all three levels of scoring for 13.1 points. The outside shot he brought out in this tournament also clocked in at an insane 56.1% throughout 17 games. However, his draft stock might decline because of his horrid 25-game stretch in LNB Pro A. He only managed to score 9.9 points while shooting at a 43.7% clip from the field and 34.9% from outside.
The rest of the 2024 NBA Draft Class
Zaccharie Risacher could very well still lose that top spot come the 2024 NBA Draft. Alexandre Sarr is a very close second with odds of +120. Colorado Buffaloes standout Cody Williams is also at +600 at this point in time. Moreover, the stars from March Madness are also raising their draft stock by a lot. Coach Dan Hurley's mentees, who are in the final four, are projected to be high lottery picks too. Donovan Clingan is at a +1,200 while Stephon Castle's odds clock in at around +2,000.
Despite being the victims of Greg Kampe's schemes and Jack Gohlke's hot hand, the prospects from the Kentucky Wildcats are up next. Rob Dillingham's elite scoring ability and defense got him a +2,500. His teammate, Reed Sheppard, also has the same odds despite coming off the bench and disappointing during their March Madness run. Ja'Kobe Walter out of Baylor also shares a +2,500 line.
The last high draft pick from the NBA G League, Matas Buzelis, has odds at +3,300. He along with Nikola Topic round out the top 10 of the 2024 NBA Draft Class.
These odds and expectations are likely to change drastically in the coming months given the outcomes of the NCAA Tournament and NBA Draft Lottery.