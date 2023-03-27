The Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) visit the Denver Nuggets (50-24) on Monday night! Action tips off at 9:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Philadelphia has lost two straight but remains in third place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers covered 58% of their games while 55% went over the projected point total. Denver has won three straight and sits comfortably in first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets covered 55% of their games while 51% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Philly won the previous meeting in January, 126-119

Here are the 76ers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Nuggets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +4.5 (-108)

Denver Nuggets: -4.5 (-112)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Nuggets

TV: NBCS Philadelphia, Altitude

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia is one of the most well-rounded teams in the league as they hold the fourth-best record in the NBA. The 76ers boast a solid offense that ranks 14th in scoring. They are highly efficient despite playing at a slow pace – particularly from the free-throw line and from beyond the arc. Philly leads the league in both free throw percentage and made free throws per game. Additionally, they rank second in three-point percentage and 10th in made threes per game. The 76ers are somehow even more impressive on the defensive end where they allow the third-fewest points per game. While they can be exposed on the fast break, Philly defends the three incredibly well. Opponents shoot the fourth-lowest from deep against the 76ers while they average the fourth-fewest threes per game.

If the 76ers are going to cover as road underdogs tonight they’re going to need a monster performance from big man Joel Embiid. Embiid battled opposing center Nikola Jokic for MVP all season long and tonight could go a long way in deciding the winner. Embiid has been downright dominant once again this season, averaging 33.3 PPG (first) and 10.2 RPG (seventh). He’s remained highly efficient on offense, shooting 55% from the floor. The seven-footer was incredible the last time these teams met when he dropped 47 points and pulled down 18 rebounds. Embiid knows that his MVP candidacy rides on tonight’s game and can be counted on for a monster output tonight.

For as good as Embiid has been this season, point guard James Harden has arguably been just as impactful to the team’s success. The veteran is no longer the 30-points-per-game scorer this late into his career but he remains a capable scorer and elite playmaker. For the season, Harden averages 21.4 PPG, 10.8 APG (first), and 6.3 RPG. While he has missed the last week with an Achilles injury, Harden is expected to play tonight. The 33-year-old was stellar in their earlier win over Denver, scoring 17 points and dishing out 13 assists.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver continues to roll through the Western Conference as they hold a three-game lead over the red-hot Grizzlies. Denver’s success can be attributed first and foremost to their elite offense. The Nuggets rank seventh in scoring with 116.8 PPG. Consequently, the Nuggets are elite on the fast break and in the paint, ranking fifth and fourth in fast break and interior scoring. Additionally, the Nuggets are a stellar passing team with 29.2 APG – the second-highest number in the league. Those extra passes lead to a ton of open shots for Denver as they rank first in both overall field goal percentage (51%) and three-point percentage (39%).

This game will largely be decided by the match-up of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. Jokic was the favorite to win his third consecutive MVP award for a good part of the season but has since lost ground to Embiid. Nevertheless, Jokic has put together a remarkable season thus far. The point center averages 24.9 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 9.9 APG while shooting 63% from the floor. The rare player who ranks in the top five league-wide in both rebounding and assists, Jokic had a stellar outing the first time he matched up with Embiid, scoring 24 points, dishing out nine assists, and pulling down eight rebounds. Additionally, Jokic is coming off back-to-back 31-point outings.

The X-factor for the Nuggets tonight is point guard Jamal Murray. Murray has finally started to hit his stride since returning from injury, averaging 20 PPG and 7.2 APG since the All-Star break.

Final 76ers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are arguably the best home team in the league and after crushing the Bucks at home they should make quick work of the 76ers.

Final 76ers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -4.5 (-112)