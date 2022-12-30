By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Pelicans prediction and pick.

Philadelphia most recently their eight-game winning streak snapped but they still sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers have covered 59% of their games while 55% of their games have gone over the projected point total. New Orleans has won four straight games to bump them back into first place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans have covered 53% of their games while 59% of their games have gone over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season. Last year, Philly won both matchups by double-digits.

Here are the 76ers-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Pelicans Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -1.5 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philly will need to be on their A-game if they want to cover as road favorites against the West’s top team. However, if they continue to play as they have of late they should have no trouble doing just that. The 76ers have been red-hot across their last 10 games. Despite their loss to Washington on Tuesday, the 76ers have shot up the Eastern Conference standings and now sit just two games back of second place.

Far and away the biggest reason for Philadelphia’s recent run of success is the play of Joel Embiid. The center has averaged 37 PPG and 10 RPG over their last nine games. He’s shooting 55% from the field over that span and has even knocked down 1.3 threes per game at a 46% clip. Embiid has dominated on offense, scoring 48, 35, and 44 points in his last three outings. He’s been quietly impressive on defense as well where he’s averaged 2.7 STOCKS (steals + blocks) across his last nine games. While the Pelicans do have a strong defense (13th in points allowed) and a capable big man to throw at Embiid (the 6’11”, 265 lbs. Jonas Valanciunas), he should have no problems continuing his torrid pace.

For as good as Embiid has been over their recent stretch, the improved play of point guard James Harden has been an underrated reason for Philly’s success. His playmaking is a huge reason they could cover tonight, too. Across their last nine games, Harden has averaged 22.1 PPG on 46% shooting. He’s making three three-pointers per game over that span at a 39% clip. His biggest contributions come outside of scoring, however. Harden has averaged 12.8 APG and 6.2 RPG during their recent run. Those gaudy assist numbers are slightly inflated by his 21-assist night against the Clippers. He’s also been a pest on defense, averaging 1.9 steals per game. The NBA hasn’t seen James Harden this locked in since his days in Houston and if he continues to play this way the 76ers could easily cover a minuscule spread tonight.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

If New Orleans is going to cover tonight as home underdogs, two things are going to need to happen. First, they have to compete down low. The Pelicans have dominated the paint all season long, ranking in the top five in rebound differential and points in the paint. They now face opposing center Joel Embiid – an inside player on an absolutely historic run of late. The second thing they have to do is keep forward Zion Williamson rolling. Philly has the second-best defense in the NBA – making it crucial Zion can find success around the basket.

In order for the Pelicans to cover, they have to slow down Embiid. Thankfully, New Orleans has one of the best guys to do that in center Jonas Valanciunas. Valanciunas has held Embiid to just 19.5 PPG and 46% shooting in eight matchups throughout their careers. Embiid is 4-4 against the burly big man and has been held to 10, 10, and 22 points across their last three meetings. Valanciunas has found some success against Embiid himself, averaging 15 PPG and 8.8 RPG against him. Those are similar to his stat line this season of 13.9 PPG and 9.4 RPG. Valanciunas has even added an outside jumper to his repertoire since their last meeting. Although he attempts just two threes per game, his presence on the perimeter could be enough to pull Embiid out of the paint.

If they’re able to clear the paint of Embiid, forward Zion Williamson should continue to eat. Zion has been red-hot as of late, averaging 30.2 PPG in the month of December. He’s coming off arguably the best game of his career, a 43-point outing against the Timberwolves in which he shot 67% from the field.

Final 76ers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

I’ll take the points with the home Pelicans thanks to how well Valanciunas has performed against Embiid.

Final 76ers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans +1.5 (-110)