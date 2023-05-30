Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown laid an egg in the team’s biggest game of the season. He scored 19 points on 8-for-23 shooting from the field and committed a whopping eight turnovers in Boston’s Game 7 loss to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Monday night. The Celtics came all the way back from a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7 for nothing.

After Brown’s uninspiring Game 7 performance, it appears his future with the team is uncertain, as he is due for a super-max extension, but whether the Celtics give him one or not is still up in the air. It’s very possible that Brown will end up playing for a different team next season, and the Atlanta Hawks (+200) and Milwaukee Bucks (+300) are currently the biggest threats to land him, according to BetOnline.

Jaylen Brown, 26, has played seven years in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks, 2.9 turnovers, and 2.6 personal fouls per game across 67 appearances this season (all starts).

The former California star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Brown’s 49.1% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Both the Bucks and Hawks make a lot of sense for Brown on paper, but if Brown wants to win a title, the Bucks would be the better option of the two. After all, the Bucks finished with the best record in the NBA this season and have arguably the best player in the world on their roster in Giannis Antetokounmpo.