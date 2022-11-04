NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

In one of the more highly anticipated games on the Friday NBA schedule, a pair of inter-conference squads will meet on the hardwood as the Milwaukee Bucks square off with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the North Star State. With that being said, let’s take a look at our NBA odds series where our Bucks-Timberwolves prediction and pick will be revealed.

Serving as the only unbeaten team remaining at a flawless 7-0, the Bucks will look to secure their eighth consecutive win in their pursuit of a second world championship in the last three years. Among the cream of the crop out east, Milwaukee is coming off of a dominating 25-point victory at home against the Pistons. Without a doubt, the Bucks don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

As for the T-Wolves, Minnesota entered the fresh season with as hefty of expectations that they have had in many years. Although they have gotten off to a slow start with a 4-4 record in their opening eight games of the season campaign, the Timberwolves are eager to prove that aren’t all bark and no bite.

Here are the Heat-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Timberwolves Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -3.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

With their perfect start to the season and a chance to make franchise history, the Bucks are a locomotive train with no means to stop.

When it comes to covering the spread against Minnesota, it is important to know that has been phenomenal in making bettors some money with a 6-1 record ATS. In fact, the only instance that Milwaukee did not cover the spread came two games ago during the first of a back-to-back with the Pistons as the Bucks squeaked by with a 110-108 victory.

If the Bucks are going to continue their prowess in covering the spread at an alarming rate, they will have to have to find a way to combat the Twin Towers that occupy the Minnesota front court in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. While Milwaukee boasts towering names in Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis, out-rebounding the Wolves will be a difficult task. However, if the Bucks can win the battle in the paint and get Minnesota’s two lethal bigs in foul trouble, then winning by at least -3.5 points may not turn out to be too challenging.

Of course, how could we forget that Milwaukee possesses one of and if not the best player on the face of the planet in forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. After winning two consecutive MVP awards from 2019-2020, Giannis seems determined to be a front-runner candidate within the first month of the season. With Antetokounmpo’s aggressive nature with the ball in his hands, it could end up being a long day for the Wolves if Giannis gets off to a strong start. Not to mention, Giannis has dropped 30 points in six straight games which is a career-best. He is currently probable for tonight with left-knee soreness.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Fresh off of a tough loss at the hands of the Suns in Phoenix, the Wolves will seek to keep their head above water with a plus-.500 record in what will be their ninth game played this evening. Although Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are currently on the injury report with injuries, they are believed to not be anything serious and are considered day-to-day.

Even though they are getting a taste of the injury bug for the first time this year, the one thing that stands out from this year’s Timberwolves team from squads in the past is the fact that Minnesota has obtained a plethora of depth on the bench. Such depth on this roster includes vital playmakers like sharpshooters Bryn Forbes and Austin Rivers and has even saw improved play from up-and-coming youngsters like forward Jaden McDaniels. At first glance, these players aren’t extremely flashy in filling up the stat sheet, it is these type of players that are needed to formulate a winning team.

Oddly enough, in the loss versus the Suns, Minnesota did not receive enough production from the bench as Phoenix’s second unit outscored the Wolves’ reserves in what ended up being the difference of the game. With Towns, Edwards, and Gobert holding up their end of the bargain, even a smidgen more support from the backups will help Minnesota cover the spread at home.

Most importantly, do the Timberwolves have what it takes to continue crashing the glass against a Bucks squad that is the top rebounding team in the league? If they can, then that will reward Minnesota with extra scoring opportunities that will be vital in overcoming Milwaukee.

Final Bucks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

This one will surely be a treat to watch! Sadly, only one side can come out victorious and cover the spread, and the way the Bucks have been playing of late, it is hard not to trust Milwaukee to cover in a big way no matter who the opponent is.

Final Bucks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Bucks -3.5 (-110)