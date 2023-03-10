The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-26) visit the Miami Heat (35-32) on Friday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Heat prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Cleveland has won three consecutive games and sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers covered 55% of their games while 53% went under the projected point total. Miami has won two of their last three games and sits in seventh place in the East. The Heat covered 36% of their games while 55% went under. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Cleveland holds a 2-1 advantage thus far thanks to winning the most recent meeting on Wednesday, 104-100.

Here are the Cavaliers-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Heat Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2 (-110)

Miami Heat: -2 (-110)

Over: 212.5 (-110)

Under: 212.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

TV: NBA TV, Bally OH, Bally Sun

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland will play their second game in three days in Miami after their 104-100 win on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers forced 24 turnovers and dished out 26 assists in the win to improve to 2-1 against the Heat this season. Thus continues what has been a remarkable defensive season from Cleveland. The Cavaliers allow just 106.5 PPG – the lowest mark in the NBA. That defense has been the backbone of their team and has propelled them to a league-best +5.5 average scoring margin. While the Cavaliers don’t put up a ton of points, they are efficient on the offensive end as their 49% team field goal percentage ranks sixth across the league.

If Cleveland is going to cover as road underdogs tonight, they’re going to need another strong outing from point guard Darius Garland. Garland dropped 25 points and dished out seven assists in their Wednesday win. He notably drained 3/6 threes – continuing his strong shooting season. The 23-year-old averages 2.6 made threes per game while shooting an elite 43% from deep. That being said, Garland is questionable tonight and thus Cleveland will likely need a bounce-back night from Donovan Mitchell if they want to cover.

Although Mitchell struggled to the tune of 7/18 shooting in their Wednesday win, his track record suggests a positive regression is on the horizon. Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 27.4 PPG for the season – a career-high for the All-Star starter. Additionally, he has served as a strong secondary playmaker and defender with 4.7 APG and 1.5 steals per game. While Miami has had his number this season, look for him to bounce back considering he had notched two 40-point games in his prior three games.

The X-factor for the Cavaliers tonight is their bigs. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined for 18 rebounds in Wednesday’s win and notably held opposing center Bam Adebayo to just a single rebound himself. The two form the best defensive frontcourt in the NBA and provide Cleveland with an incredible floor on a night-to-night basis.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami will look to bounce back tonight after they seemingly gave away Wednesday’s game with a plethora of turnovers. For Heat backers, that game was seemingly an anomaly as Miami averages the seventh-fewest turnovers per game. While the offense was rough, Miami’s second-ranked defense was on full display and provides them with a strong baseline tonight as they look to cover as slight favorites.

For as rough as the Heat offense looked on Wednesday, they at least got a big night from Jimmy Butler. The veteran forward scored 28 points in the loss despite attempting just 14 shots. Butler added five rebounds and five assists – continuing what has been another stellar year from the vet. For the season, Butler averages 22.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 5.2 APG in addition to 1.9 steals per game. Averaging 24 PPG since the All-Star break, look for Butler to have another strong output considering his stellar home production.

The X-factor for the Heat tonight is big man Bam Adebayo. Bam has cemented himself as one of the premier centers in the league thanks to his all-around game. He is having a stellar season overall, averaging 21.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, and 3.2 APG. He remains a force on the defensive end, averaging 2.0 STOCKS per game (steals plus blocks). That being said, Bam managed just a single rebound in their loss on Wednesday and will need to improve upon that effort if they want to cover as favorites tonight.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Prediction & Pick

Although Cleveland did come out on top on Wednesday, they’ve spent two days “resting” in Miami since. Given the city’s reputation for extracurriculars, this is a great spot to grab the home favorites.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -2 (-110)