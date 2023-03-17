The Boston Celtics (48-22) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) on Friday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Blazers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Boston has won three of their last four and sits in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics covered 53% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Portland has lost four straight to drop them to 13th place in the Western Conference. The Blazers covered 49% of their games while 51% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Boston won the previous meeting earlier this month, 115-93.

Here are the Celtics-Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Celtics-Blazers Odds

Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Blazers

TV: NBCS Boston, Root Sports

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston has fallen from the top spot in the Eastern Conference but remains in a strong position to cover the spread tonight thanks to their all-around play. The Celtics rank in the top 10 in both scoring and points allowed as they have one of the most well-balanced rosters in the NBA. Boston is a perimeter-oriented team who thrives by making extra passes and nailing jumpers. The Celtics average the seventh-most assists per game while ranking in the top ten in two and three-point percentages. They maintain those strong percentages despite attempting the second-most threes per game. While the Celtics don’t project as a good rebounding team, they are exceptional on the defensive glass where they lead the league in defensive rebound rate.

Boston is an incredibly deep team that is led by their pair of star wings. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are having strong seasons as they have fully ascended into stardom. Tatum leads the way with 30.1 PPG and 9.0 RPG. The do-it-all forward has improved as a playmaker as well thanks to his 4.7 APG. While he is questionable, Tatum should be good to go after playing 41 and 37 minutes in their two prior outings this week. As for Brown, he serves as one of the best second fiddles in the sport. For the season the wing averages 26.8 PPG and 6.9 RPG. With 35+ point games in both previous outings this week look for Brown to have another big night against Portland’s weak defense.

The X-factor for the Celtics tonight is their guard play. Both Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White have been huge contributors to their success this season. They’ve been playing especially well of late with Brogdon averaging 15.8 PPG and White chipping in 13.8 PPG. Portland can get exposed on the perimeter – setting both combo guards up for a strong night.

Why The Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Portland is running out of time to make run toward the postseason. The Blazers have slipped to 13th in the West and need to make a run sooner rather than later if they want to make the play-in game. Portland features a solid offense that ranks 15th with 114.4 PPG. They are especially potent from beyond the arc where they rank eighth in both three-point percentage and threes per game. While the Celtics are strong defending the three, Portland’s biggest chance of covering tonight is from deep.

If the Blazers are going to cover tonight they’re going to need a big night from one of their two guards. Damian Lillard finds himself in the midst of another stellar season. The 32-year-old averages 32.3 PPG – the third-highest mark in the league. He’s continued to progress as a passer with 7.3 APG. Coming off a 38-point night in their most recent outing, look for Dame to ball out in a must-win home matchup.

For as good as Dame as has been, fellow guard Anfernee Simons has quietly taken a major leap. For the season, Simons averages 21.2 PPG and 4.1 APG. He has turned into an elite three-point shooter thanks to nailing 3.5 threes per game at a 38% clip. Simons missed their previous matchup with the Celtics but should be locked and loaded coming into tonight.

Final Celtics-Blazers Prediction & Pick

Boston seems to be turning things around of late and they’ve been particularly impressive during this current road trip (outside of a rough loss to the Rockets). Conceding how poor the Blazers have looked in recent games I like the Celtics to take care of business and further cement Portland as a lottery team.

Final Celtics-Blazers Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -4.5 (-110)