The Los Angeles Clippers will be the second of a back-to-back as they meet the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Let’s post up as we share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Cavaliers prediction and pick while also showing you how to watch.

On Saturday, the Clippers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 120-113. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 32 points and eight rebounds. Additionally, Paul George added 23 points and seven rebounds. Ivica Zubac had 18 points and six rebounds. Ultimately, the Clips shot 52.5 percent from the floor. Los Angeles also shot 48.7 percent from the triples. Also, the Clippers shot 89.5 percent from the charity stripe.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 112-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ultimately, Darius Garland led the way with 31 points and 13 assists. Evan Mobley added 23 points and 11 rebounds. Unfortunately, the Cavs struggled to shoot, making 44.3 percent of their shots. The Cavaliers also shot 27.6 percent from the 3-point line. Additionally, they lost the battle on the boards 46-37.

The Clippers enter this contest with a record of 28-24. Additionally, the Clippers are 14-13 on the road. Los Angeles is 7-3 in its previous 10 games. Consequently, they are 3-7 on the second game of back-to-back contests. The Cavaliers are 30-21 coming into this showdown. Amazingly, they are 20-5 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavs are 4-6 over their last 10 games. Moreover, they are 22-12 when playing on one-day rest.

The Clippers defeated the Cavaliers 119-117 earlier this season in Los Angeles. Coincidentally, they played the Cavs last season on no rest and lost 120-111.

Here are the Clippers-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Cavaliers Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +6.5 (-108)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -6.5 (-112)

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Cavaliers

TV: BSOH, BSSC

Stream: NBA

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers have several questions to answer. Therefore, it might affect how they do in this game. Leonard has not played the second half of a back-to-back this season and once again may miss this game. Likewise, George might also miss this game. No one can overstate their importance to the Clippers and how much they contribute. Instead, the Clippers may likely rely on their other players.

Norman Powell, John Wall, and Zubac may have to lead the Clippers. Additionally, the Clippers must rely on their bench to make up for the potential absences of Leonard and George. The Clips may also not have the services of Marcus Morris Sr., who missed last night’s game.

The Clippers shot 19th from the field. However, they are fifth in the association in 3-point shooting percentage. The Clippers are also 23rd in free throw shooting percentage. Conversely, the Clippers are inconsistent on the boards, ranking 13th. The Clippers are also 17th in turnovers and blocked shots. Therefore, they have displayed inconsistent play and have not generated a large leap in the standings.

The Clippers could cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances. Moreover, they must play solid defense and build the lead early.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love may miss this contest. Therefore, it might affect the spread and how you bet. Take into account the fact that Mitchell and Love both missed Friday’s game. Thus, the team struggled without them. But the Cavs still have Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Now, they must showcase what they can do.

Garland averages 22 points per game and 8.1 assists. Meanwhile, Mobley averages 15.3 points per game and 8.9 rebounds. Allen averages 14 points per game and 9.7 rebounds. Ultimately, these three lead a Cleveland team that ranks seventh in field goal shooting percentage. The Cavs are also 13th in 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, they are 17th in free throw shooting percentage. The Cavs struggle on the boards, ranking 22nd in rebounds. However, they handle the rock well, ranking seventh in turnovers. The Cavs are also 13th in blocked shots. Thus, they must take that strength into a positive to flip the script.

The Cavaliers could cover the spread if they can generate good shooting chances. Likewise, they must prevent the Clippers from going on significant runs.

Final Clippers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are playoff contenders. However, both are going through some ailments, and we might not see a true matchup today between the Clippers and Cavaliers. Will George play? Will Mitchell play? We are making this pick on the assumption that all names mentioned miss the game. Therefore, it becomes a matchup between Powell and the Clippers bench facing off against Garland, Mobley, and Cavs. Expect the Cavs to barely cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -6.5 (-112)