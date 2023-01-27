The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Friday night NBA matchup at the Target Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Grizzlies-Timberwolves prediction and pick, laid out below.

Memphis is rolling, going 31-17 this season, ranking in second place in the Western Conference. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has improved his team over his four seasons at the helm. Immediately following their 11-game winning streak, Memphis has now lost four games in a row.

Minnesota has improved lately to a 25-25 record this season, ninth place in the Western Conference. Minnesota has won three of their last four games. Head coach Chris Finch guided the team to the playoffs last season but will need a turnaround to make it two straight seasons.

Here are the Grizzlies-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Timberwolves Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -3 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3 (-110)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports North

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Ja Morant has quickly cemented himself as one of the best players in the NBA, leading the team with 27.3 points and 7.8 assists per game. Desmond Bane ranks second with 21.6 points per game, shooting 42.3 percent from behind the arc. Jaren Jackson, Jr. has shot 49.9 percent from the field, including 38.5 percent from behind the three-point line, ranking third with 16.2 points per game. Jackson, Jr. leads the team with 3.2 blocks per game. Despite poor shooting numbers, Dillon Brooks has averaged 15.8 points per game. Steven Adams has been a menace in the paint, pulling in 10.5 rebounds per game to lead the team. Memphis leads the league with 48.7 rebounds per game, but will miss around a month.

Memphis has also excelled in blocking shots, ranking third by averaging 6.0 blocks per game. Offense has been a strong suit for the Grizzlies, ranking fifth by averaging 117.1 points per game. Memphis’ defense has been solid, ranking 13th by allowing 112.6 points per game.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

While it hasn’t been smooth sailing so far for this Timberwolves team, there still is a boatload in place. It’s just a matter of it all meshing and coming together. Third-year guard Anthony Edwards, a former first-overall pick, leads the team with 24.5 points and 1.7 steals per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has starred once again for Minnesota, ranking second with 20.8 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game. Towns has been out since the end of November but should be back within a week or so. Rudy Gobert has stepped up in his absence, leading the team with 11.6 rebounds, also averaging 13.4 points per game, the lone double-double for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.6 points and 6.2 assists per game, which leads the team.

Minnesota ranks fourth in the league with a 49.2 shooting percentage from the field. Scoring 115.2 points per game, Minnesota’s offense ranks 11th in the league. Defense has been a bit of a struggle for Minnesota, however, despite the addition of Gobert. Opponents have scored 115.4 points per game on the Timberwolves, which ranks 19th in the league. On the positive side, Minnesota has held opponents to a 46.7 shooting percentage, which ranks ninth in the league.

Final Grizzlies-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Morant and company will excel with the absence of KAT for Minnesota.

Final Grizzlies-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Memphis -3 (-110), over 238.5 (-110)