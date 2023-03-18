Our NBA odds and pick series will continue with a prediction for this Eastern Conference matchup between two teams firmly in the playoff hunt. The Miami Heat (38-33) will visit the Chicago Bulls (32-37). Both teams are coming off of wins and looking for more! Check out our NBA odds series for our Heat-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and will look for another comfortable win to improve their seeding before the playoffs. They’ve been in some very close games recently, but were able to cruise past the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies in their last game by a 19-point margin. They’ll look to make it three-straight as they hit the road and visit the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are tenth in the Eastern Conference and are hanging on to the last seed for the play-in tournament. They’ve seen a bit more consistency with their success and will have to win games like this down the stretch to qualify for the playoffs. They’re won three of their last five and will be back at home after a thrilling 2-OT win over the Timberwolves.

Here are the Heat-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Bulls Odds

Miami Heat: -3.5 (-108)

Chicago Bulls: +3.5 (-112)

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Bulls

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Heat have been grinding out tough wins for the last month and are protecting their spot at seventh. They shot a very good 60% from the field against the Grizzlies in their last game and will hope to replicate that success on the road. They’ve had trouble against the Bulls this season, dropping both meetings by at least eight points. They’ll look towards Bam Adebayo to continue his high-scoring efforts and defensive play as he exploits this mismatch against the Bulls. The Heat will look to dig their heels in defensively after seeing Chicago explode for 139 in their last game.

The Heat are not a good covering team at 25-43 ATS on the season. They’ve done very well, however, when billed as the favorites with a 33-19 record. With a short spread, they have a chance to win this game and cover with the way they’ve been hitting high-percentage shots. They’ve be the better defensive team as well, indicative of the low total against a high-scoring Bulls team.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls will be drained after having to fend of the Timberwolves for two overtime periods as DeMar DeRozan enjoyed a season-high 49 points in the thrilling win. He was especially clutch down the stretch and has become the go-to guy for Chicago in late-game situations. With Zach LaVine waiting in the wings, the Bulls have a solid one-two punch when it comes to scoring the ball at will. Nikola Vucevic will be tasked with Bam Adebayo as much of the Bulls’ success this season has hinged on his ability to score on offense and grab rebounds on defense. Look for them to involve Vucevic and work the scoring from the inside out.

The Bulls are 33-34 ATS this season but have gone 18-16 ATS in their games at home. They also beat the Miami Heat twice this season and will have a chance to sweep the season series as underdogs in this one. The Bulls haven’t covered well against the Heat in the past, but will hope to carry their momentum from last win into this game. Look for Patrick Williams to be active on the defensive end in locking up Jimmy Butler.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Heat are the better team right now but if Chicago can stay healthy, they’ll be very motivated to grab wins down the stretch and hang on to their playoff hopes. This is a potential play-in game down the line, so look for the Bulls to make a statement and gain some confidence by sweeping this season series. Let’s take the underdogs to cover at home in this spot.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +3.5 (-112)