The Charlotte Hornets will travel to take on the Washington Wizards in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Capitol One Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hornets-Wizards prediction and pick, laid out below.

Charlotte has weathered some injury storms, falling to a 15-40 record, 14th place in the Eastern Conference. Since the new year, the Hornets have gone an abysmal 5-13. Two separate eight-game losing streaks have underscored the awful season for head coach Steve Clifford.

Washington has gone up and down this season, with a 24-29 record, going 6-4 in their last 10 games. Washington has immediately followed their six-game winning streak with their current three-game losing streak. Head coach Wes Unseld is in his second season with Washington.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Despite missing over a month, LaMelo Ball leads the team with 23.3 points and 8.1 assists, ranking second on the team with 5.9 rebounds per game. Clearly, missing Ball is a huge reason why Charlotte has been awful this season. Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre, Jr. are the other two Hornets with over 20 points per game, averaging 21.8 and 20.2, respectively. Oubre, Jr. had surgery earlier this month and will be out until at least mid-February. Mason Plumlee is narrowly missing a double-double, averaging 12.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, which leads the team.

PJ Washington ranks fourth with 14.7 points per game, shooting 34.0 percent from behind the arc. Charlotte is the worst three-point shooting team in the league, but Washington has shot over 36 percent in his career. Jalen McDaniels is putting up a career-high with 10.7 points per game, playing the most minutes of his career.

Charlotte has averaged 112.0 points per game, which is 25th in the league. Encouraging is their seventh ranking in steals, averaging 8.0 takeaways per game. Charlotte’s defense has struggled, ranking 27th with 118.6 points allowed per game.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Bradley Beal leads the team with 22.4 points and is second with 5.1 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis is tied for first on the team with 22.4 points and leads the team with 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Porzingis has shot 47.6 percent from the field. Kyle Kuzma, in his second year with Washington, has averaged 21.3 points per game, which would be a career-high across a full season. Kuzma has also pulled in 7.6 rebounds per game. Washington ranks 12th in the league with 44.1 rebounds per game and sixth in blocks at 5.3. Monte Morris has been solid, averaging 10.5 points per game. Morris also leads the team with 5.4 assists per game.

With the recent trade of Rui Hamichura, there are plenty of minutes to make up for off the bench. Will Barton was averaging the second-most minutes off the bench, and will likely slide into the sixth-man spot. Kendrick Nunn, who was the lone player received for Hamichura, has averaged 6.7 points this season for the Lakers, playing sparingly after missing last season with a knee injury. In his six games with Washington, Nunn has averaged 9.2 points thanks to an increase in minutes.

Washington’s offense has been meh, ranking 20th by averaging 112.8 points per game. Defense has been a tad better for Washington, ranking 14th by allowing 113.5 points per game.

Final Hornets-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Washington has the star power to win this one.

Final Hornets-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Washington -5 (-110), over 235.5 (-110)