Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies get ready for Game 2 Wednesday night! FanDuel’s own Kay Adams has a special NBA playoffs same-game parlay that includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D’Angelo Russell.

Here is FanDuel’s same-game parlay for the Laker-Grizzlies Game 2 contest.

King James and the Lakers took control of Game 1 after Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant exited the game with a hand injury. Morant is currently questionable to play tonight as the Lake Show has a shot at claiming a huge 2-0 lead.

Kay Adams didn’t want to take any chances with the possible absence of Ja Morant, so she chose three Lakers’ players for this NBA playoffs same-game parlay. In fact, it looks like there is a real possibility this cashes in.

Adams needs King James to score 25+ points tonight. James scored just 21 in Game 1, however, we likely won’t see Rui Hachimura score another career high in points when he dropped 29 in the win on Sunday. That means we should see LeBron score a bit more.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Secondly, Anthony Davis needs to be dominant on the glass tonight as he must grab 8+ rebounds. Lastly, D’Angelo Russell must drain 2+ three-pointers from beyond the arc.

James 25+ points Davis 8+ rebounds Russell 2+ three-pointers made

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

These three props add up to a solid value of +106 as of now. We have seen same-game parlays have higher value, yet those tasks are much harder. Davis grabbed 12 boards in Game 1 so eight seems very reasonable, and Russell went 3-9 from deep so if that happens again then this parlay should easily cash. The only concern would be is if James decides he doesn’t need to be the leading scorer once again for his team to be successful.

If Morant doesn’t play, then the Lakers should easily win this Game 2 contest.