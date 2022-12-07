By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Sacramento Kings will travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Fiserv Forum. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Kings-Bucks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Sacramento has surged to a 13-9 record this season, fourth place in the Western Conference. The Kings have won three games in a row. Head coach Mike Brown is succeeding after almost a decade in between head coaching jobs. Brown was last a head coach in 2013-14 with Cleveland.

Milwaukee has dominated this season, going 17-6 and sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference. In their last six games, Milwaukee has won five games, including a 109-102 victory over Orlando on Monday. Thankfully the team avoided any serious injuries over the weekend.

Here are the Kings-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Bucks Odds

Sacramento Kings: +6.5 (-106)

Milwaukee Bucks: -6.5 (-114)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

De’Aaron Fox has continued his recent star turn, leading the team with 23.1 points and 1.1 steals per game, ranking second on the team with 5.8 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is averaging a double-double, the lone King to do so, with 16.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. Sabonis also leads the team with 6.5 assists per game. Sacramento ranks second in the league with 28.1 assists per game. Kevin Huerter, in his first season with Sacramento, has shot an impressive 42.3 percent from behind the three-point line, averaging 15.5 points per game. Opponents have shot 34.8 percent from behind the arc against Milwaukee. Malik Monk, Harrison Barnes, and Keegan Murray are the final of six Kings to average double-digit points. Barnes also ranks second on the team with 5.5 rebounds per game. Sacramento has been great with their shooting, ranking fourth in the league with a 49.3 shooting percentage.

Sacramento’s offense has been lethal, ranking second in the league with 119.6 points per game. Milwaukee’s defense has limited their opponents better than most. The issue for Sacramento has been their defense, which ranks 22nd in the league by allowing 115.5 points per game.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned on Monday after missing the weekend game. Antetokounmpo leads the team with 31.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. The Greek Freak is shooting 54.4 percent from the field, while Sacramento has struggled to limit opponents’ shooting. Opponents have shot 48.2 percent against Orlando.

Jrue Holiday, who also missed Saturday’s game but has returned, leads the team with 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game and ranks second with 18.3 points per game. Sacramento has been solid at limiting their turnovers.

Bobby Portis, who has spent the majority of the season coming off the bench, is averaging a double-double with 13.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Sacramento ranks 25th in the league in rebounding but has allowed the sixth-fewest rebounds to opponents. Milwaukee ranks second averaging 48.2 rebounds and third with 6.3 blocks per game.

Milwaukee is averaging 112.6 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league. The strong record for Milwaukee can be largely attributed to their defense, which allows just 107.8 points per game, third in the league.

Final Kings-Bucks Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee’s stifling defense will probably be too much for even the Sacramento offense. Plus, their lack of size is another advantage in favor of Milwaukee. Giannis and company will continue to roll.

Final Kings-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee -6.5 (-114), over 235.5 (-110)