The New York Knicks will continue their Southern California swing as they face the Los Angeles Lakers. We’re in downtown LA sharing our NBA odds series, making a Knicks-Lakers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

On Saturday, the Knicks fell 106-95 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Initially, the Knicks had a chance and led 49-47 at halftime. But things fell apart in the second half, and a bad fourth quarter doomed them. Significantly, Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Julius Randle also added 19 points. However, RJ Barrett struggled, with 11 points, while shooting 5 for 12 from the field. The bench also scored only 26 points. Sadly, the Knicks shot only 35.6 percent from the field and allowed the Clippers to shoot 48.3 percent. The Knicks also shot 27.6 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, the Knicks had to play without Jalen Brunson, who suffered an injury recently.

The Lakers are coming off a 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Somehow, the Lakers trailed by double digits in both the first and second halves. But the Lakers powered their way back and secured the win. Significantly, Anthony Davis struggled with only eight points. But D’Angelo Russell returned to lead the Lakers with 28 points and nine assists. Additionally, Jarred Vanderbilt added 17 points while shooting 5 for 7. Dennis Schroeder led the Lakers off the bench with 23 points. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves added 18, and Rui Hachimura had 16 points off the bench.

The Knicks come into this game with a record of 39-30. Also, they are 7-3 over 10 games. The Knicks are 20-14 on the road. Meanwhile, the Lakers come into this game with a record of 33-34. The Lakers are 7-3 over 10 games. Also, the Lakers are 18-15 at Crypto and have won three home games in a row.

The Lakers defeated the Knicks 129-123 at Madison Square Garden earlier this season. Moreover, the Lakers have gone 6-4 in 10 games at Crypto against the Knicks and have won three in a row at home.

Here are the Knicks-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

New York Knicks: +2.5 (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers: -2.5 (-112)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Lakers

TV: ESPN and SL-LA

Stream: NBA

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks will not have the services of Brunson. Ultimately, they must find a way to win without him in a back-to-back situation as they take on a hot Lakers team that is rolling.

Julius Randle is averaging 25 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Additionally, he averages 27.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game without Brunson. Randle has career marks of 24.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game against Lakers, the team that drafted him. Also, he scored 23 points and 12 rebounds against them in the loss at the Garden. Barrett averages 19.6 points per game. However, he struggled against the Clippers, netting only 11 points. Barrett averages 15.8 points per game in his career against the Lakers. Additionally, he managed just 13 points in the loss earlier this season.

The Knicks bench averages 29.6 points per game. However, they have managed 23.6 points over the past five games. Josh Hart averages 9.8 points per game. Likewise, he has managed only 6.9 against the team that drafted him.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can stop Davis and Russell. Then, the bench must outwork the Lakers’ reserves.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are persevering without LeBron James. Coincidentally, the bench has picked it up recently, as has Davis, who is playing well. Davis averages 26.1 points and 12.4 rebounds per game this season. Likewise, he has averaged 28.1 points and 14.7 rebounds per game without James in the lineup. Davis has averaged 25.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in his career against the Knicks. Moreover, he scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win at the garden. Russell has averaged 16.4 points per game in five games with the Lakers. Also, he has averaged 11.6 points per game in his career against the Knicks.

But the bench is the primary reason why the Lakers are thriving. Significantly, the bench averages 40.2 points per game and have averaged 43.5 over the previous 10 games. Schroeder, Haichimura, and Reaves have established an incredible chemistry that is difficult to match. Additionally, the Lakers have progressed on the boards. The Lakers average 45.7 rebounds per game and 48.9 over the past 10 games.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can slow Randle and Barrett down. Then, Davis, Russell, and the bench must continue to showcase their skills.

Final Knicks-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are tired and hurting. Conversely, the Lakers are getting hot at the right moment. Expect the Lakers to make it four in a row against the Knicks.

Final Knicks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -2.5 (-112)