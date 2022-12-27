By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-20) visit the Orlando Magic (13-21) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Magic prediction and pick.

Los Angeles has lost four consecutive games and has dropped to 13th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 12-21 against the spread while 61 percent of their games have gone over the projected point total. Orlando, meanwhile, has won eight of their last nine games but still sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic are 19-14-1 against the spread while 53 percent of their games have gone over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season. The Lakers took both games by double-digits last season.

Here are the Lakers-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Magic Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +3 (-110)

Orlando Magic: -3 (-110)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles is free-falling right now with star Anthony Davis injured and they’re in desperate need of a win. That being said, they’ll need someone else to step up tonight if they want to cover against the red-hot Magic. LA has struggled to find consistent production outside of LeBron James all season and that was again the case in their Christmas Day collapse. James was the only starter to score in double-digits which has been a troubling, ongoing trend for the non-AD Lakers.

While LeBron was the only starter to score more than nine points, he more than made up for the rest of the starting lineup and is certainly capable of single-handily swinging a point spread. The Lakers did not cover on Christmas Day. That was no fault of James, however, as he did his best to keep things close for LA backers. James scored 38 points on 13-23 shooting and notably went 12-12 from the free-throw line. That was just another day at the office for the 37-year-old. LeBron continues to fend off Father Time in averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6 APG. He remains an efficient scorer, shooting 50% from the field. While he’s struggled from beyond the arc (31% from three), James’ ability to take over games is worth keeping in mind before making a Lakers-Magic prediction.

LeBron’s production is a given at this point, but if LA wants to cover tonight they’re going to need other players to step up. In recent games, that player has been guard Austin Reaves. Reaves was a fan-favorite as a rookie last season but has taken his game up a notch this year. While he averages just 11.3 PPG, the combo guard is an efficient scorer and shooter – something LA desperately needs. Although he still doesn’t shoot as much as he should, Reaves’ scoring has jumped to 18 PPG over their last four games. During that time, Reaves is shooting 65 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. His floor spacing is a vital part of LA’s offense and if LeBron can get him involved early, the Lakers should have a great chance to cover tonight.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic have quietly been on fire over their last nine games. They’ve gone 8-1 since December 7th with their only loss coming by one in Atlanta. They’ve defeated the Clippers, the Celtics twice, and the Raptors twice during that span. Much has been made of the improvement of fan-favorite Bol Bol, but Orlando is more than just a league-pass watch. While they’re still projected to be a lottery team, Orlando now sits just 2.5 games back of 10th place in the East and could seemingly still make a run at the play-in game.

First things first, however, the Magic need to cover as home favorites against the Lakers. Given their recent play, that should be no problem for this budding Magic squad. Orlando has a great chance to cover tonight thanks to their dynamic duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The young forwards have been electric all season but have been critical to the team’s nine-game run of success. Over the last nine games, both Banchero (21.8 PPG) and Wagner (21.3 PPG) have been stellar. Both players can score at all three levels – with each player averaging over two threes and five free throws during that span. LA is one of the worst defensive teams in the league but is especially inept at defending opposing forwards. Look for the teams’ two leading scorers to carry the way yet again tonight.

Final Lakers-Magic Prediction & Pick

It’s impossible to bet on the Lakers right now and, given Orlando’s recent hot stretch, this is an easy Magic pick.

Final Lakers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -3 (-110)