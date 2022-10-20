The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to return to the NBA Finals after losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Milwaukee was coming off a championship heading into last season, but an injury to star Khris Middleton derailed their playoff run. Let’s look at some NBA odds and the Bucks’ over/under win total for the 2022-23 season.

Milwaukee’s bid to make it to the Finals begins on Thursday as they head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. The Bucks are led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is a dominant force on both ends of the floor. Their first matchup will be a great test as the 76ers are set to be a top team in the league, and it will be without Khris Middleton as he recovers from a wrist injury.

Milwaukee enters the season as one of the favorites to win the championship, but it won’t be easy as there are many competitive teams throughout the NBA. With that said, let’s look ahead at the over/under win total for the Bucks this season.

Here are the 2022 NBA over/under win total odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bucks Over/Under Win Total NBA Odds

Milwaukee Bucks:

Over: 52.5 (-118)

Under: 52.5 (-104)

Why The Bucks Will Win 53 Games

Milwaukee is constructed with an elite roster built around the big three of Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Jrue Holiday. The Bucks have surrounded these stars with quality role players like Bobby Portis, Grayson Allen, and others.

Last season, Giannis averaged 29.9 points to go along with 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Defensively, he finished with 1.1 steals per contest and 1.4 blocks. Antetokounmpo is in the prime of his career and will only continue to improve. With him leading the way, the Bucks have a chance to win every night on the floor.

Another thing that Milwaukee has going for them is continuity. Some teams around the league made drastic changes to their roster, but the Bucks elected to run it back with mostly the same players. This will help them have continuity and chemistry early, giving them an advantage over teams that are learning to play with each other.

Why The Bucks Won’t Win 53 Games

A reason that the Bucks may not win 53 games is Middleton’s injury. The star forward is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season as he recovers from his wrist surgery. Middleton being out could be troublesome for the Bucks as it was hard for them to create shots in the playoffs at times against the Celtics when he was out.M

Middleton is their secondary scorer behind Antetokounmpo and had another great season. Middleton averaged 20.1 points along with 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3-point range as he earned his third All-Star nod. Having him out for the first few weeks of the season will be challenging for the Bucks’ offense and could lead to a slow start.

The Eastern Conference is also loaded with multiple contenders, making it tough to win 53 games. Milwaukee has a great team and coaching staff, but it is hard to win over 50 games in a season. Last season, the Bucks won 51 games and finished third in the conference.

Final Bucks Win Total Prediction: Under: 52.5 (-104)

The Bucks have a very talented roster and are a proven contender in the East, but they will end up under 53 wins. Bucks fans should still be excited for the season as Antetokounmpo looks to deliver another championship to the city of Milwaukee. The playoffs are what truly matter for this team.