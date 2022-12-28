By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Brooklyn Nets (22-12) visit the Atlanta Hawks (17-17) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Hawks prediction and pick.

Brooklyn has won nine consecutive games to bump them into third place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are 17-16-1 against the spread while 53% of their games have gone under the projected point total. Atlanta has lost two of their last three games, dropping them to ninth in the East. The Hawks are 13-20-1 against the spread while 59% of their games have gone over. This will be the second of four meetings between the two teams. The Nets secured a four-point win in Brooklyn at the beginning of December.

Here are the Nets-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Hawks Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -6 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: +6 (-110)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn finds itself as the NBA’s hottest team and has skyrocketed up power rankings and standings alike. The Nets have a great chance to cover tonight thanks to their elite two-way play. During their nine-game win streak, the Nets rank first in the NBA in scoring, averaging 124.3 PPG. That’s far and away the highest number in the league. The next-closest team has averaged just 120.7 PPG over that stretch. Additionally, Brooklyn holds the second-best road record in the NBA – giving them a strong chance to cover despite a hefty spread tonight.

The Nets are led by the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The pair has led the team in scoring all season long but has been especially deadly during their recent winning streak. Over their last nine games, both Durant (30.4 PPG) and Irving (30 PPG) have been absolutely lethal on the offensive end of the court. Durant is one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA as he is shooting 56% from the field, 37% from three, and 93% from the free throw line. Irving is not far behind him, shooting 49% from the field, 36% from beyond the arc, and 91% from the free throw line. As two of the most fundamentally sound players in the league, they’re impossible to slow down regardless of the opposing defense. Atlanta allows a below-average 115.3 PPG – setting them up for a big night.

While KD and Kyrie give Brooklyn an incredibly high floor, the Nets will need big man Nic Claxton to be on his A-game if they want to cover the spread tonight. Claxton continues to operate as one of the most underrated big men in the NBA. The 23-year-old averages just 11.8 PPG but leads the league with a 74% shooting percentage. He’s strong on the glass as well where he averages 8.4 RPG. Claxton’s biggest contributions often come on defense, however, and that is where he will need to be locked in tonight. The 6’11” center averages 2.3 blocks per game – second in the NBA. The Hawks have a number of capable options on defense – making Claxton’s role tonight all the more vital if they want to cover a sizable road spread.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

With star Trae Young’s status for tonight uncertain, the Hawks will need to rely on their surrounding complementary players to step up if they want to cover as home underdogs. Thankfully, the Hawks have a number of capable options who have experience carrying the load offensively. Losing Young certainly hurts their chances of covering the spread. Yet, the likes of Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and John Collins offer hope that they can defend their home court.

Regardless of whether Young is able to suit up tonight, guard Dejounte Murray will be vital in their chance to cover. Murray is having a strong season serving as the Robin to Trae’s Batman. The lengthy guard averages 20.4 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 5.2 RPG while shooting a solid 45% from the field. While Murray has eclipsed 20 points just once in his last five games but is more than capable of leading the way on offense. Murray was the primary option on San Antonio last season and excelled as the lead ball handler – averaging 21 PPG and 9.2 APG. Savvy betters may look at his assist props tonight as he could rack up the counting stats with Young out.

Forward Bogdan Bogdanovic led the team in scoring in their previous matchup against Brooklyn – something he’ll attempt to do again tonight. Bogdanovic scored 31 points while shooting 67% from the floor in the loss. He’s been known for explosive shooting nights throughout his career. A big night from him would do wonders for their ability to cover the spread tonight.

Final Nets-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Given how well the Nets have played lately, it’s hard to pick against them. However, I like Atlanta to bounce back tonight after a brutal showing in Indiana.

Final Nets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +6 (-110)