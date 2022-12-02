Published December 2, 2022

By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Denver Nuggets (14-7) visit the Atlanta Hawks (12-10) on Friday. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Hawks prediction and pick.

Denver enters tonight’s game riding a four-game win streak into second place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are 11-10 against the spread while 52% of their games have gone under. Atlanta, meanwhile, has lost three of their last four games but still sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are 9-12-1 against the spread while 55% of their games have gone over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams. Denver took both games last season by scores of 105-96 and 133-115.

Here are the Nuggets-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Hawks Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3.5 (-112)

Atlanta Hawks: +3.5 (-108)

Over: 228 (-112)

Under: 228 (-108)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver is an incredibly balanced team despite their heavy reliance on two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets have a strong offense that ranks ninth in points per game and third in offensive efficiency. They are certainly vulnerable on defense, however, as they rank in the middle of the pack in points allowed but are just 26th in defensive efficiency. Denver makes up for it on the glass, however, as they’re sixth in rebounding differential and ninth in rebound rate. The Nuggets will notably be without forwards Jeff Green and Michael Porter Jr. due to injury.

With Green and Porter Jr. out, the Nuggets will likely rely on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic to carry the load. Jokic’s scoring is down this season but that isn’t for a lack of efficiency. Jokic shoots 63% from the field en route to 23 points per game. He’s also averaged nearly a triple-double by pulling down 9.8 rebounds per night and dishing out 8.9 assists. Jokic has surpassed 30 points in two of his last four games – further aiding his chances for a monster night against the Hawks.

While Jokic is the star of the Nuggets’ offense, point guard Jamal Murray has been heating up as of late. Over his last three games, Murray has scored 21, 31, and 26 points. He averages just 17.8 PPG but that’s largely due to his minutes being carefully managed as he returned from an injury. Now that he’s consistently playing over 30 minutes a night, the guard’s scoring prowess has been fully unlocked. Murray is listed as questionable tonight but he should be in for a big night once he’s cleared to play.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta has cooled off a bit after a hot start to the season. Despite their strong record, the Hawks’ underlying numbers are weaker than one would expect – particularly on offense. Atlanta ranks just 13th in scoring but drops to 18th in offensive efficiency. They’re a surprisingly adequate defensive team, ranking 16th in points allowed and ninth in defensive efficiency. The Hawks do struggle to rebound the ball, however, as they’re 18th in rebounding differential and 21st in rebound rate. Atlanta will notably be without De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Justin Holiday. Guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic are both questionable – something to keep an eye on before making a Nuggets-Hawks prediction.

Whether Trae Young is active or not, the Hawks should feel confident in backcourt mate Dejounte Murray’s ability to run the offense. Murray has made a seamless transition from San Antonio to Atlanta. While his stats are down slightly from last year, he’s been just as effective playing amongst a number of strong scorers. For the season Murray is averaging 20.9 PPG in addition to 5.8 RPG and 6.6 APG. Murray has been a pest defensively as well, averaging nearly two steals per game.

With a number of Atlanta forwards out tonight, look for rookie AJ Griffin to continue to step up in an expanded role. Griffin, the 16th overall pick out of Duke, averages just 8.8 points on 47% shooting but has seen his minutes fluctuate throughout the season. He’s been stellar when given an extended run, however. Griffin has scored at least 17 points in the three games he’s played for 30+ minutes. The rookie is a solid shooter from the outside and his ability to reign threes could prove crucial given the tight spread. His props are certainly worth keeping in mind as well when making a Nuggets-Hawks prediction.

Final Nuggets-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The injury report is one to watch tonight but assuming Trae Young and Jamal Murray are both active, I like Denver to cover despite being road favorites. With Jokic forced to be more aggressive on offense, the Nuggets should cruise to victory.

Final Nuggets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -3.5 (-112)