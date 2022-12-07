By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Detroit Pistons will travel to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Smoothie King Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pistons-Pelicans prediction and pick, laid out below.

Detroit has suffered to a 7-19 record, 14th place in the Eastern Conference. Of the team’s 19 losses, 12 of them came on two separate losing streaks of five and seven games. Simply put, this is likely a lost season for Detroit, and the playoffs are already out of the question.

New Orleans has surged to a 15-8 record, second place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans surprised and made the playoffs last season, losing in six games to the Phoenix Suns. New Orleans is currently riding an impressive four-game winning streak and has won six of their last seven games.

Here are the Pistons-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Pelicans Odds

Detroit Pistons: +10.5 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

A young roster has been bolstered by veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, who leads the team with 21.0 points per game, shooting 51.9 percent from the field. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey have played like the top-five picks they both were. Cunningham ranks second in scoring with 19.9 points and leads the team with 6.0 assists per game. Ivey is third with 15.6 points and leads the team with 1.1 steals per game. Detroit has done well with limiting their own turnovers, ranking ninth in the league. Isaiah Stewart leads the team with 9.1 rebounds, also putting up 11.9 points per game to narrowly miss a double-double. While Detroit gets to the line the second most times per game, their free-throw shooting has not been good.

Detroit’s offense has suffered, ranking 23rd in the league with 110.3 points scored per game. As expected with their record, Detroit’s defense has been bad as well, ranking 28th with 117.3 points allowed per game. On the bright side, Detroit only fouls opponents 21.8 times per game, fifth in the league.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

Zion Williamson is showing out and leads the team with 23.6 points on 59.1 percent shooting. Williamson has also grabbed 7.1 rebounds per game, which is second on the team. Brandon Ingram is the perfect second option, ranking second with 20.8 points per game, dishing out 4.7 assists per game, and also second on the team. Jonas Valanciunas leads the team with 9.0 rebounds and ranks fourth with 13.4 points per game. CJ McCollum leads the team with 6.0 assists and ranks third with 17.4 points per game. McCollum is shooting 33.1 percent from behind the three-point line.

Trey Murphy III’s production has increased along with his usage, averaging 13.2 points per game. Jose Alvarado is tied for second on the team with 1.2 steals per game. New Orleans has registered an impressive 8.8 steals per game, which is second in the league, while Detroit allows the most steals per game.

New Orleans ranks seventh with 37.5 percent shooting from behind the three-point line, and has put up a ton of points. The Pelicans rank fourth in the league with 117.3 points averaged per game. New Orleans’ defense has been solid, ranking 10th with 110.3 points allowed per game.

Final Pistons-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

New Orleans simply is better than Detroit. Better enough to blow them out big time in this one.

Final Pistons-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans -10.5 (-110), over 229 (-110)