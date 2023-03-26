The Cleveland Cavaliers put their three-game win streak on the line as they host the Houston Rockets. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Rockets-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockets come into this one with the second-worst record in the NBA. They have lost four in a row and seven of their last 10. Those four games were all against playoff teams, though, as their losses came against the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans. Last time out, Houston ost by 37 to the Grizzlies in a game they would like to forget.

The Cavaliers are comfortable in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They are chasing the Philadelphia 76ers by 2.5 games, so it is looking like they will finish the season as the 4-seed in the East. Cleveland is coming off two hard-fought wins in Brooklyn, so they should have a lot of confidence coming into this one.

These two teams played each other back in January, and the Cavaliers had no problem with the Rockets. Cleveland won by 18, and that was without Donovan Mitchell.

Here are the Rockets-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Cavaliers Odds

Houston Rockets: +14 (-106)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -14 (-114)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Ohio

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets have good young talent on their team. Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Alperen Sengun give Houston a bright future. These players are all capable of having good games, and the Rockets will need them in this game. Cleveland only scores 112.2 points per game, which puts them in the bottom 10 in the NBA in that category. If the young Houston lineup can find a way to get hot, they should be able to keep this game closer than 15 points.

The Rockets lead the league in offensive rebounding, while the Cavaliers are bottom in the league in rebounding in general. Although the Rockets do not shoot it well, if they crash the offensive boards, there will be plenty of second-chance opportunities. Capitalizing on these will keep Houston close.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Houston scores the second-fewest points and gives up the second-most points in the NBA. This fares very well for the Cavaliers. Cleveland is a top defensive team in the NBA, so they should have no problem shutting down Houston for a second time this season. Houston has the third-worst field goal percentage, second-worst 3-point percentage and the most turnovers. The Cavaliers forced 22 turnovers and held the Rockets to just five triples in the last game they played.

The Cavaliers have scored 120 points or more in just one of their last 10 games. That is why their defensive play is so important. However, they can still beat teams by 10 or more points. 30 of their 47 wins have come by 10 or more points. Cleveland scores enought to gain those comfortable leads, and their defense does the rest.

Final Rockets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are 29-8 at home and have won 30 games by 10 or more points. The Rockets are 6-30 on the road and have lost 33 games by 10 or more points. This spread is large, but do not be surprised if Cleveland blows out the Rockets in this one.

Final Rockets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -14 (-114), Over 226 (-110)