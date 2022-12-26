By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Houston Rockets (9-23) visit the Chicago Bulls (14-18) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Bulls prediction and pick.

Houston has lost five consecutive games to drop them to last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets are 15-15-2 against the spread while 50% of their games have gone over. Chicago has won three in a row to bump them into 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are 15-16-1 against the spread while 56% of their games have gone under. This will be the first of two scheduled meetings between the two teams. The teams split last year’s two-game series, with each team defending their home court.

Here are the Rockets-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Houston Rockets: +7.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

If Houston is going to cover the spread tonight as heavy road underdogs, they’re going to need their duo of talented guards to show up. For the season. Jalen Green (21.3 PPG and 3.6 APG) and Kevin Porter Jr. (18.7 PPG and 5.5 APG) have been up-and-down. Both players have struggled with turnovers as they each average over three per game. Neither is particularly efficient shooting the ball, with both of them maintaining field goals percentages under 43%. Despite these inefficiencies, both players have sky-high potential and have shown the ability to take over games at a moment’s notice.

Jalen Green has struggled lately as he’s shooting just 36% from the field during Houston’s recent losing streak. However he could snap out of this slump at any moment and if he does, Houston has a great chance to cover. Despite his youth, Green has flashed incredible scoring potential. He’s accumulated six 30-point outings this season and Houston is 4-2 in those games. They’ve covered five of those six games including dates with the Grizzlies, Suns, and Bucks. Green is by no means a lock to have a big night, especially given his recent struggles. However, his ability to get hot and carry the Rockets to cover is something to consider before making a Rockets-Bulls prediction.

The biggest X-factor in a potential Houston cover is that of big man Alperen Sengun. The second-year big has thrived in his starting role this season. Despite playing just 27 minutes per game, Sengun averages 14.6 PPG and 8.7 RPG. He’s a skilled passer for a big man (2.4 APG) and has flashed the ability to hit outside jumpers (4-23 from three). Sengun has been the lone bright spot in Houston’s starting lineup during their losing streak. Across the last five games, Sengun has averaged 15.2 PPG on 60% shooting. While he isn’t very aggressive yet, Sengun could be in store for a big night against a weak Chicago interior.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Right when it seemed like the Bulls were ready to call it quits on the season, they began a three-game winning streak. While they have some work to do if they want to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff hunt, the strong play of their “big three” at least gives Chicago backers hope in a potential cover tonight.

Wings DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have finally started to click in the last few games. After multiple in-game dustups, LaVine has looked much better during the win streak. He’s upped his scoring to 25.3 PPG over that span while shooting 53% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc. LaVine has also looked much better as a playmaker by averaging 5.0 APG. DeRozan, too, is playing very well during their winning streak, averaging 25.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 6.7 APG. He’s been solidly efficient, shooting 52% from the field and 84% from the free throw line (6.3 FTA per game). With both wings finally looking like they did during the first half of last season, Chicago should have a great chance to cover tonight – especially considering how poor Houston’s perimeter defense is.

While the buzz has been around LaVine’s improved play, center Nikola Vucevic has quietly taken a major step forward during the winning streak. Vucevic has averaged 23.3 PPG and 10.3 RPG across his last three games. He’s been very efficient in doing so, shooting 58% from the field and 42% from three. His ability to stretch the floor is a crucial aspect of Chicago’s improved offense, as he’s made and attempted the same amount of threes as sharpshooter Zach LaVine.

Final Rockets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

For as bad as Houston’s record is, they’ve been decent against the spread. Chicago shouldn’t be favored by eight points against anyone and so I like the Rockets to keep things close tonight.

Final Rockets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +7.5 (-110)