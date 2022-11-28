Published November 28, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 4 min read

The Phoenix Suns will travel to take on the Sacramento Kings in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Suns-Kings prediction and pick, laid out below.

Phoenix has surged to a 13-6 record, leading the way in the Western Conference. The Suns have won four straight games, and five of their last six to gain the top spot in the conference. Additionally, the Suns are coming off an impressive 64-18 record in the 2021-22 season, and looking to prove they’re legit contenders once again.

Sacramento is in sixth place in the Western Conference, going 10-8 this season. The Kings are on a two-game losing streak after their recent seven-game winning streak was snapped. A quick two-game homestand could be just what the doctor ordered for the Kings to get back on track.

Here are the Suns-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Kings Odds

Phoenix Suns: -1 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: +1 (-110)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Devin Booker has dominated once again, leading the team with 27.1 points, while adding 5.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. Booker has shot 46.1 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three-point territory. Booker’s passing ability figures to be relied upon for the Suns who will be without Chris Paul for their 10th consecutive game. Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 9.5 rebounds and is tied for second with 16.2 points per game. He could play a crucial role in the frontcourt battle with Damontas Sabonis.

Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges leads the team with 1.2 steals per game, and is tied with Ayton for second with 16.2 points per game. He’ll be critical for Phoenix on both ends of the floor against a Kings team that turns the ball over 15.1 times per game. Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson are the fourth and fifth Suns to average double-digit points, putting up 13.8 and 13.0 points per game, respectively. Payne ranks third with 5.1 assists per game and will also be needed to step up as a facilitator with Paul due for another absence.

Phoenix has a strong offense, ranking 10th in the league with 114.6 points per game, while only turning the ball over 13.2 times per game, which is the fifth-lowest total in basketball. Phoenix’s 37.4 shooting percentage from three-point range ranks ninth in the league. The Suns have leveraged their size to rank sixth with 5.9 blocks per game. Defense has been a strong point for the Suns, ranking sixth in the NBA by surrendering just 107.7 points per game.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

De’Aaron Fox has quietly become a star in Sacramento, leading the team with 25.1 points and 1.2 steals per game, adding 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. Across a full season, this scoring output would be the second-best total for Fox in his career. Domantas Sabonis is the lone King to average a double-double, putting up 16.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, also leading the team with 6.2 assists per game. Sabonis has shot an impressive 57.4 percent from the field. Those two will be catalysts for the Kings as they look to continue their strong start to the season.

Kevin Huerter has been a knockdown shooter in his first year with Sacramento, shooting an absurd 47.3 percent from behind the arc, while putting up 15.9 points per game, which is third on the team. Against a Suns team that allows opponents to hit 37.6 percent of its three-point opportunities (fourth-highest in the NBA), Huerter could be a matchup nightmare for Phoenix.

Sacramento has a dominant offense, ranking second in all of the NBA with an impressive 119.1 points per game. The Kings are also third in the league with a 49.1 shooting percentage and rank fifth with 27.7 assists per game. The defense has been an issue for Sacramento, which surrenders the fourth-most points per night (117.1).

Final Suns-Kings Prediction & Pick

A putrid Sacramento Kings defense should push the total over the 232.5 mark. As for the spread, it’s something of a coin flip, but Devin Booker and the Suns’ star power could prove to be the key difference in this one.

Final Suns-Kings Prediction & Pick: Suns -1 (-110), over 232.5 (-110)