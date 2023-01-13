The Phoenix Suns will travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Friday night NBA matchup at the Target Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Suns-Timberwolves prediction and pick, laid out below.

Phoenix has gone 21-22 this season, seventh place in the Western Conference. The Suns have lost seven of their last eight games, struggling mightily. Monty Williams had a chance to win over 50 games for the third straight season but now, injuries are mounting.

Minnesota has improved lately to a 20-22 record this season, 10th place in the Western Conference. Minnesota had their four-game winning streak snapped last time out. Head coach Chris Finch guided the team to the playoffs last season but will need a turnaround to make it two straight seasons.

Here are the Suns-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Timberwolves Odds

Phoenix Suns: +4.5 (-108)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -4.5 (-112)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports North

Stream: NBa, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Devin Booker had been in and out of the lineup all of December. Now, Booker is set to miss some time with a groin injury. Without their top scorer, DeAndre Ayton now becomes the focal point of the offense. Ayton leads the team with 9.8 rebounds per game and ranks second with 17.5 points per game. Ayton has shot a ridiculous 59.2 percent from the field. Point guard Chris Paul has turned back the clock, leading the team with 8.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, starting all 26 of his appearances. Paul will also miss this one, along with a questionable status for Ayton.

As a team, Phoenix ranks fifth by averaging 27.0 assists per game. Mikal Bridges ranks third on the team with 15.5 points and third with 4.6 rebounds per game. Even with Ayton and Bridges, Phoenix ranks 13th in the league with 43.4 rebounds per game. Cameron Payne has scored 12.1 points, and ranks third with 5.3 assists per game, but will miss this matchup with a foot injury.

Phoenix ranks 21st in the league with a 46.4 shooting percentage, struggling lately. From behind the three-point line, Phoenix has shot 38.2 percent, which is third in the league. Phoenix’s offense has slowed a bit, falling to 17th with 112.7 points per game. Phoenix’s defense has been solid, ranking ninth with 111.4 points allowed per game.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

While it hasn’t been smooth sailing so far for this Timberwolves team, there still is a boatload in place. It’s just a matter of it all meshing and coming together. Third-year guard Anthony Edwards, a former first-overall pick, leads the team with 23.6 points per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has starred once again for Minnesota, ranking second with 20.8 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game. Towns has been out since the end of November but should be back within a week or so. Rudy Gobert has stepped up in his absence, leading the team with 12.0 rebounds, also averaging 14.1 points per game, the lone double-double for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.2 points and 6.4 assists per game, which leads the team.

Minnesota ranks third in the league with a 49.1 shooting percentage from the field. Scoring 114.8 points per game, Minnesota’s offense ranks 12th in the league. Defense has been a bit of a struggle for Minnesota, however, despite the addition of Gobert. Opponents have scored 115.5 points per game on the Timberwolves, which ranks 19th in the league. On the positive side, Minnesota has held opponents to a 46.2 shooting percentage, which ranks fifth in the league.

Final Suns-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The injuries are simply too much for Phoenix to overcome in this one.

Final Suns-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -4.5 (-112), over 221.5 (-110)