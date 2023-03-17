The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to take on the Chicago Bulls in a Friday night NBA matchup at the United Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Timberwolves-Bulls prediction and pick, laid out below.

Minnesota has been up and down lately, losing three of their last four to fall to 35-35, seventh place in the Western Conference. Minnesota has gone 4-6 in their last 10 games. Head coach Chris Finch guided the team to the playoffs last season and may be able to sneak in again this season.

Chicago has fallen on tough times lately, going 5-10 in their last 15 games. Chicago’s record has slumped to 31-37, 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have largely been to blame for the downfall of Chicago. Head coach Billy Donovan’s squad will likely miss the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Here are the Timberwolves-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Bulls Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Bulls

TV: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Third-year guard Anthony Edwards, a former first-overall pick, leads the team with 25.0 points and 1.6 steals per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has only played in 21 games this season, yet the team still is treading water waiting for the return of their star. Rudy Gobert has stepped up in his absence, leading the team with 11.4 rebounds, also averaging 13.7 points per game, the lone double-double for Minnesota. Gobert is questionable for this matchup. Jaden McDaniels has played a limited offensive role, averaging 11.7 points, but has been efficient, shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Mike Conley has enjoyed a solid season and was the main return in the Russell three-team deal. Conley has averaged 11.2 points and 4.9 assists per game in his time with Minnesota.

Minnesota ranks third in the league with an impressive 49.1 shooting percentage. Minnesota’s offense ranks 12th with 115.5 points scored per game. Defense has been a bit of a struggle, allowing 115.6 points per game, which ranks 18th.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

DeMar DeRozan has continued his dominance, leading the team with 25.1 points and 5.1 assists per game. DeRozan has also pulled in 4.5 rebounds per game, which is fifth on the team. Zach LaVine, the high-flying combo guard, is second with 24.9 points, and 4.0 assists per game. Nikola Vucevic has cleaned up the boards, averaging 11.4 rebounds and 17.7 points per game, the lone Bull to average a double-double. Patrick Williams has improved steadily over his three-year career, averaging a career-high 10.2 points per game.

Chicago ranks 20th in the league with 42.8 rebounds per game. The Bulls average 7.6 steals per game, which ranks 11th in the league. Alex Caruso leads the team with 1.6 steals per game, also shooting 35.7 percent from behind the arc, but is questionable with an illness. DeRozan is second with 1.0 steals per game. Minnesota ranks in the bottom five of the league in turnovers.

Chicago ranks fifth with an 81.0 free throw percentage. Chicago’s offense ranks 20th with 113.2 points per game, while their defense has been better, ranking 10th with 112.5 points allowed per game.

Final Timberwolves-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Chicago is in a tailspin, and playing Minnesota is certainly not the cure.

Final Timberwolves-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Minnesota +2.5 (-110), over 225 (-110)