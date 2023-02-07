The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27) visit the Denver Nuggets (37-17) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Minnesota has won two of their last three games and sits in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered 48% of their games while 54% went under the projected point total. Denver has won three of their last four and remains in first place in the West. The Nuggets covered 53% of their games while 50% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Minnesota holds a 2-1 advantage thus far, although the home team has won each matchup.

Here are the Timberwolves-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Nuggets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +9 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -9 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

TV: Bally North, Altitude

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota has withstood an injury to star Karl-Anthony Towns to remain in the mix in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves feature a solid offense that ranks 11th in the league in scoring with 115.5 PPG. Minnesota is especially strong in the paint where they average the eighth-most points per game. They are extremely efficient inside the arc, holding the second-highest two-point percentage in the NBA.

Minnesota is led by budding superstar Anthony Edwards. Edwards has taken off this year as the bonafide No. 1 option. The third-year pro is still just 21 years old but is averaging 24.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.5 APG on the season. He’s upped his efficiency as well, notably shooting 37% from beyond the arc while making nearly three three-pointers per game. Although he has been held under 30 in three consecutive games, the wing had eclipsed 30 points in five of his previous six games.

While most of Minnesota’s success has been attributed to the growth of Anthony Edwards, point guard D’Angelo Russell has been just as vital to their turnaround. The veteran point guard averages 18.1 PPG and 6.2 APG – both strong numbers. However, it is his shooting that could prove most critical to their chances of covering tonight. Russel is averaging nearly three three-pointers per game and hitting them at a career-high 39% clip. Having hit multiple triples in each of his last 12 games, expect Russell to play a huge role in tonight’s matchup.

Forward Jaden McDaniels could serve as a huge X-factor for the Wolves tonight given how well he’s performed against Denver this season. Although he averages just 11.4 PPG for the season, the 22-year-old has been incredible against the Nuggets. In three games against Denver, McDaniels averaged 17.7 PPG while shooting 70% from the floor. The versatile forward can’t seem to miss against the Nuggets as he’s made 21/30 shots overall including 4/5 from beyond the arc.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Despite how competitive the Western Conference is this season, the Nuggets continue to roll through the regular season. The Nuggets have solidified themselves as serious title contenders thanks to their lethal offense. Denver ranks seventh in the league in scoring with an average of 116.8 PPG. They rank in the top ten in both fast break scoring and points in the paint which heavily contributes to their league-leading 51% field goal percentage. Perhaps the most impressive part of the Denver offense is how they share the ball and find open shooters. The Nuggets average the second-most assists per game (28.6 APG) and shoot the highest clip from downtown (40%). That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Timberwolves allow the seventh-highest three-point percentage in the league.

Denver’s success starts with two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Jokic is a heavy favorite to take home the award again this season thanks to an absurd stat line of 24.8 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 10.1 APG. He is incredibly efficient as well, shooting 63% overall and 39% from beyond the arc. The Joker has been on an incredible run of late as he amassed triple-doubles in nine of his last 11 games. That includes a monster 31-point, 11-rebound, 13-assist outing the last time Minnesota came to town.

The Nuggets’ X-factor tonight is point guard Jamal Murray. Murray has slowly but surely looked like his former self after missing over a year recovering from a knee injury. January was his best month yet as he averaged 22.1 PPG and 5.8 APG across 14 games. Murray shot 48% during that span including 45% from beyond the arc. Additionally, he is coming off his best three-game stretch of the season. Over his last three appearances, Murray scored 32, 33, and 41 points while shooting 54% over that span.

Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

While the Wolves just beat the Nuggets at home, that was without both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. With those two back in the mix, I expect Denver to roll and continue their strong home play.

Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -9 (-110)