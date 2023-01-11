The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to take on the Detroit Pistons in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Timberwolves-Pistons prediction and pick, laid out below.

Minnesota has improved lately to a 20-21 record this season, ninth place in the Western Conference. Minnesota is riding the highs of a four-game winning streak. Head coach Chris Finch guided the team to the playoffs last season but will need a turnaround to make it two straight seasons.

Detroit has also struggled mightily, going 11-33 this season, dead last in the Eastern Conference. Detroit’s rebuild hit a bit of a speed bump when guard Cade Cunningham was ruled out for the season in December. Maybe it is time for fans to focus on the Red Wings?

Here are the Timberwolves-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Pistons Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7 (-108)

Detroit Pistons: +7 (-112)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Pistons

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

While it hasn’t been smooth sailing so far for this Timberwolves team, there still is a boatload in place. It’s just a matter of it all meshing and coming together. Third-year guard Anthony Edwards, a former first-overall pick, leads the team with 23.7 points per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has starred once again for Minnesota, ranking second with 20.8 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game. Towns has been out since the end of November but should be back within a week or so. Rudy Gobert has stepped up in his absence, leading the team with 11.9 rebounds, also averaging 14.0 points per game, the lone double-double for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.1 points and 6.4 assists per game, which leads the team.

Minnesota ranks third in the league with a 49.1 shooting percentage from the field. Scoring 114.7 points per game, Minnesota’s offense ranks 12th in the league. Defense has been a bit of a struggle for Minnesota, however, despite the addition of Gobert. Opponents have scored 115.0 points per game on the Timberwolves, which ranks 18th in the league. On the positive side, Minnesota has held opponents to a 45.9 shooting percentage, which ranks fifth in the league.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Cade Cunningham, the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, is out for the season with a shin injury. Cunningham had been the team’s second-leading scorer. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 21.0 points per game, shooting 41.6 percent from behind the arc. Last year’s fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey has averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Alec Burks, who plays exclusively off the bench, has averaged 14.0 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from three-point land. Big man Isaiah Stewart is second on the team with 7.9 rebounds, also averaging 11.8 points per game. Jalen Duren leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game. Adding to the injury bug, Bogdanovic, Duren, and Stewart all are questionable for this matchup.

Saddiq Bey has averaged 13.5 points per game. More noteworthy is his ability to protect the basketball, averaging just one turnover per game. Minnesota has forced 15.7 turnovers per game, so protecting the basketball will be key. Killian Hayes has taken over point guard duties with Cunningham out and has averaged 5.6 assists per game, which would be a career-high.

Detroit has averaged just 111.8 points per game, which is 24th in the league. Adding to the team’s struggles, Detroit’s defense has allowed the second most points per game at 119.7.

Final Timberwolves-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Detroit’s injuries will be the downfall once again, and Minnesota is red hot.

Final Timberwolves-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -7 (-108), over 229.5 (-110)