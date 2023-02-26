The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors. We’re in the golden city sharing our NBA odds series, making a Timberwolves-Warriors prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 121-113 defeat at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. Significantly, Anthony Edwards led the way with 29 points. Additionally, Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points. Mike Conley added 15 points. Ultimately, the Wolves shot 49.5 percent from the field but only 33.3 percent from the triples. Minnesota also converted only 62.5 percent of its free throws. Likewise, they turned the ball over 15 times and lost the battle of the boards 52-45.

The Warriors are coming off a 116-101 victory over the Houston Rockets. Overall, a monster second quarter helped give them the edge. Klay Thompson exploded for 42 points. Likewise, Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole each had 15 points. The Warriors shot 47.4 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from the triples. Additionally, Golden State converted 88.9 percent of its free throws. The Warriors won despite turning it over 18 times.

The Wolves come into this game with a record of 31-31. However, they are 11-17 on the road. The Timberwolves are also 4-6 over the past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Warriors are 30-30. The Warriors are also 23-7 at home. Additionally, the Warriors are also 4-6 over the previous 10 games.

But the Warriors have played without Stephen Curry over the last few weeks. Thus, they are 3-4 in the games he has missed. The Warriors are also 10-12 without Curry this season.

The Timberwolves and Warriors have split the season series. Significantly, both games have happened in Minnesota.

Here are the Timberwolves-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Warriors Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -2 (-110)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

TV: ESPN, NBCS and BSN

Stream: NBA

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: ET/PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Wolves were supposed to have a great season after trading for Gobert. Instead, it has gone by the wayside, mainly because of the injury to Karl-Anthony Towns in November. Towns is reportedly ramping things up to get ready to play again. However, he is not yet ready. It means the Wolves continue to march on without their top star.

Edwards has taken charge as the leading guy in Minnesota. Significantly, Edwards has averaged 22.2 points per game without Towns in the lineup this season. Gobert has also increased his power, averaging 14 points per game in the games since Towns went down. However, the Wolves still have some issues to sort out.

The Wolves are currently fourth in field goal shooting percentage. However, they are also 18th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Timberwolves are also 22nd in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, they struggle on the boards. The Wolves rank 25th in rebounds. Also, they rank 28th in turnovers. But the Timberwolves defend the rim well, ranking fourth in blocked shots.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if they can defend the rim and prevent the Warriors from going off. Then, they must hit their shots from beyond the arc.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors have persevered without Curry, but look like a different team, regardless. Unfortunately, it has not gone well for them in the time without Curry and the results have displayed this.

The Warriors averaged 120 points per game with Curry. Now, they average 115.8 points per game without him. But Thompson has stepped up his game. Significantly, he has averaged 28.1 points per game over the seven games with Curry out. But the Warriors will rely on him and Poole even more. Ultimately, Poole has averaged 23 points and 6.7 assists in the seven games Curry has missed. These two must carry the load, as Andrew Wiggins will also sit out for the fourth straight game due to an undisclosed personal issue.

The Warriors have seen their shooting flail over the last few games. Currently, they rank 13th in the NBA in shooting percentage. The Warriors are still hitting their shots from beyond the arc, ranking third in 3-point shooting. However, the Warriors are average on the boards, ranking 14th in rebounds. Golden State continues to struggle with its ball handling, ranking 29th in turnovers. Moreover, they are just 27th in blocked shots, highlighting the defensive issues.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can convert their shots. Then, they must win the battle on the boards.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Wolves are without their top guy and the Warriors are without two of their best players. However, the Warriors have persevered at home this season and will find a way to get it done.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors: -2 (-110)