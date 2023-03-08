The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Boston Celtics in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the TD Garden in Boston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Celtics prediction and pick, laid out below.

Portland is on the outside looking in of the Eastern Conference, standing in 12th place with a 31-34 record. Portland has snapped a three-game losing streak with two straight victories. Head coach Chauncey Billups has already improved the team greatly in his second season.

Boston has fallen back to second place in the Eastern Conference with a 45-21 record. The Celtics have gone 1-4 following their three-game winning streak, and have lost three games in a row. Joe Mazzulla should receive serious consideration for Coach of the Year honors.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Celtics Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +10 (-108)

Boston Celtics: -10 (-112)

Over: 230.5 (-112)

Under: 230.5 (-108)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

TV: ROOT Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Boston

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Damian Lillard has been dominant again, leading the team with 32.4 points and 7.2 assists per game, shooting 46.8 percent from behind the three-point line. Across a full season, Lillard’s scoring output would be a career-high. Former first-round pick Anfernee Simmons has exploded the last two seasons, ranking second on the team with 21.1 points and 4.1 assists per game. However, he is out for tonight’s game.

Jerami Grant is the third Trail Blazer to average 20 points, ranking third with 20.8 points per game, shooting 40.2 percent from behind the three-point line. Cam Reddish, acquired from the Knicks at the deadline, has benefited from the change of scenery, putting up 14.2 points per game in his 10 games with Portland. Jusuf Nurkic (questionable) is the team’s leading rebounder at 9.4 boards per game, also scoring 13.8 points per game.

Portland has been middle of the road offensively despite ranking in the top ten of field goal percentage. The Blazers have scored 114.9 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league. On defense, the Blazers have been okay, ranking 19th with 115.6 points per game.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston is getting healthier, and their two-man offense is primed for a deep playoff run. Jayson Tatum leads the team with 30.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Tatum has shot 46.0 percent from the field. Jaylen Brown is second on the team with 26.6 points per game, shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Brown has also added 7.0 rebounds per game. Offseason addition Malcolm Brogdon has appeared off the bench for all 55 of his games, yet ranks third on the team with 14.8 points per game, leading the team with an 89.0 free throw percentage. Marcus Smart leads the team with 6.7 assists, also putting up 11.4 points per game. Derrick White has shot 45.3 percent from the field, putting up 11.9 points per game.

Boston’s offense has been dominant, ranking seventh in the league with a 37.7 three-point shooting percentage. The Celtics rank fourth with 117.7 points per game. On defense, Boston also excels, ranking ninth with 112.5 points allowed to their opponents.

Final Blazers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Boston is sliding, but this one should help them turn things around. Their strong defense will also keep the total under in this one.

Final Blazers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston -10 (-112), under 230.5 (-108)