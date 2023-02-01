The Golden State Warriors will travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Target Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Warriors-Timberwolves prediction and pick, laid out below.

Golden State has played to a 26-24 record, good for fifth place in the Western Conference. The Warriors have won four of their last five games to push their record above .500. Yes, the team’s core is aging. Yet, their track record should allow them the benefit of the doubt.

Minnesota has improved lately to a 27-26 record this season, eighth place in the Western Conference. Minnesota had their three-game winning streak snapped last time out. Head coach Chris Finch guided the team to the playoffs last season and may be able to sneak in again this season.

Here are the Warriors-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Timberwolves Odds

Golden State Warriors: -3.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports North

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Stephen Curry leads the team with 29.7 points and ranks second with 6.5 assists per game. Curry’s shooting has stayed pretty consistent despite his age, shooting an impressive 42.7 percent from behind the three-point line. Curry plays a large role on the team, leading the league in three-point attempts. For good measure, Golden State ranks fifth, shooting 38.0 percent from three-point range. Second-leading scorer Klay Thompson, long the second fiddle to Stephen Curry, has averaged 21.1 points per game, shooting 39.4 percent from behind the arc. Draymond Green leads the team with 6.9 assists per game. Kevin Looney leads the team with 8.6 rebounds per game, and the team ranks 12th with 44.1 rebounds per game. Jordan Poole has averaged 20.8 points and 4.3 assists per game. Golden State leads the league by averaging 29.6 assists per game.

Golden State’s offense ranks second in the league by averaging 118.1 points per game. Defense has been a bit of an issue for the Warriors, allowing 118.0 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Things have turned around lately for Minnesota, and now the playoffs are in clear sight. Third-year guard Anthony Edwards, a former first-overall pick, leads the team with 24.9 points and 1.7 steals per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has been out since the end of November but should be back within a week or so. Rudy Gobert has stepped up in his absence, leading the team with 11.8 rebounds, also averaging 13.4 points per game, the lone double-double for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.6 points and 6.3 assists per game, which leads the team. Jaden McDaniels has played a limited offensive role, averaging 11.5 points, but has been efficient, shooting 51.8 percent from the field.

Minnesota ranks fourth in the league with a 49.2 shooting percentage from the field. Scoring 115.1 points per game, Minnesota’s offense ranks 11th in the league. Defense has been a bit of a struggle for Minnesota, however, despite the addition of Gobert. Opponents have scored 115.0 points per game on the Timberwolves, which ranks 19th in the league. On the positive side, Minnesota has held opponents to a 46.6 shooting percentage, which ranks seventh in the league.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The defenses are struggling, which will push the total over. Minnesota needs Golden State to shoot poorly, which they have been able to force upon their opponents.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota +3.5 (-110), over 238 (-110)