The Washington Wizards (26-30) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (28-29) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Blazers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Washington has won two of their last three games and sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards covered 49% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Portland has won two of their last three but remains in 11th place in the West. The Blazers covered 53% of their games while 51% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Portland won the first matchup earlier this month, 124-116 in Washington.

Here are the Wizards-Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Blazers Odds

Washington Wizards: +3 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: -3 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Blazers

TV: NBCS Washington, Root Sports+

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington sits right on the edge of playoff contention as they are clinging to the 10th seed in the East. The Wizards boast an efficient offense as they rank seventh in shooting percentage at 48%. They are one of the hottest starting teams in the league as they average 29.9 first-quarter points per game – fifth in the NBA. While they are merely average defensively, they do a great job protecting the rim as they rank fourth with 5.4 blocks per game.

Washington is led by the dynamic duo of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocks with averages of 22.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 1.5 BPG. The stretch-five has been lethal from beyond the arc, averaging two made threes per game while shooting 37% from deep. Porzingis is coming off a monster 34-point outing in last night’s loss to the Warriors. Additionally, he torched the Blazers in their previous meeting when he scored 32 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Beal is right there with Porzingis from a scoring perspective as he averages 22.8 PPG. Beal is a strong playmaker as well, averaging 5.2 APG. The veteran guard has been red-hot of late, scoring 30+ in three of his last four games. That includes a 34-point outing against the Blazers in which he shot 56%. Portland has struggled to defend opposing guards all season – setting Beal up for another strong night.

The X-factor for the Wizards is former first-round pick Dani Avdija. The 6’9″ forward has seen his playing time spike in his last five games and his production has followed suit. Over that span, Avdija averaged 15.6 PPG and 6.8 RPG. He is a skilled outside shooter who averages two threes per game and should see plenty of open looks against a Portland defense allowing 114.8 points per game.

Why The Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Portland finds itself in a similar situation to their counterparts tonight as they are right in the thick of things in a jam-packed Western Conference. The Blazers are a strong offensive team as they average the 11th-most points per game with 115.1 PPG. They are one of the most efficient offensive teams in the league. The Blazers rank eighth in both made threes and three-point shooting percentage. Additionally, they do a great job getting to the free throw line as they average 20.3 made free throws per game – third-most in the NBA.

The Blazers are led by their talented backcourt of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. Lillard is having another spectacular season, averaging 31.2 PPG and 7.3 APG. He remains one of the most efficient scorers in the league as he shoots 47% overall despite taking a high volume of difficult shots. That includes 11 attempted threes per game – which he makes 38% of. Dame has been red-hot in recent games including last night’s 40-point outing against the Lakers. Washington boasts a similarly poor defense – setting Dame up for another strong performance.

While Anfernee Simmons has been quiet in recent games, he remains a serious threat to go for 25+ points on any given night. Despite being held under 15 points in each of his last three games, Simons ranks second on the Blazers with 21.4 PPG. Simons is a potent outside shooter who averages 3.5 threes per game while shooting 38% from deep. The 23-year-old was incredible in their last meeting with Washington when he scored 33 points and drained 9/12 threes.

Final Wizards-Blazers Prediction & Pick

Portland had their way with Washington when these teams met two weeks ago, and I don’t expect anything to chance in a home rematch.

