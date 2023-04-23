The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference playoffs. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was taken by the Lakers in dominant fashion. Los Angeles went into halftime down by six, but they made adjustments and crushed the second half. The Lakers outscored the Grizzlies 69-47 in the second half and won by 16. Rui Hachimura was the leading scorer for the Lakers in the win. He dropped 29 points in 30 minutes off the bench. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 43 points and 23 rebounds. Austin Reaves had 23 points in the game as well. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the leading scorer for Memphis with 31 points.

Game two was played without Ja Morant. However, the Grizzlies buckled down on defense and won the game 103-93. All five starters for Memphis scored in double-digits while Xavier Tillman put up a double-double. LeBron put up 28 of the Lakers 93 while Davis was held to just 13. Hachimura added another 20 0ff the bench.

Game three was a blowout at the beginning. The Lakers allowed only nine points in the first quarter and took a 16 point lead into halftime. They were up by 20 heading into the fourth and ended up winning the game 111-101. LeBron and Davis combined for 56 points while Davis also grabbed 17 rebounds. DeAngelo Russell added 17 points of his own. Morant was the leading scorer for the Grizzlies. He dropped 45 points in the game.

Here are the Grizzlies-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Grizzlies-Lakers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +4.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis needs Ja Morant to have a big game. They can not win this game when Morant plays if he does not play well. Luckily, he is coming off a 45 point game and feeling good about himself. Morant is making four threes a game in the series so far, so he is shooting well from deep. If Ja Morant can have another big game, the Grizzlies will keep this close and maybe even win.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are getting great production from some of their role players. Hachimura is averaging 21 points per game in the postseason while Reaves is scoring 16. These two players are big reasons why the Lakers are up 2-1 in the series. If these two players can have big games again – along with LeBron and Davis – the Lakers will win this game and cover the spread.

The Lakers are really stepping up defensively in this series. The Grizzlies are shooting just 42.4 percent from the field. Los Angeles needs to keep the pressure on in game four. If they get lazy and allow Morant or Dillon Brooks or Desmond Bane to get hot, they are going to be in some real trouble. On the side of it, if the Lakers continue putting the pressure on, they will shut down the Grizzlies and cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are playing well defensively. This is a chippy series and should be a chippy game. Expect the Lakers to prevail in a close one as they take a 3-1 series lead.

Final Grizzlies-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -4.5 (-110), Under 220.5 (-110)