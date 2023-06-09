The Phoenix Suns appear to be moving on from veteran point guard Chris Paul. As such, his market should be robust, and the Los Angeles Lakers are one possible landing spot. Another is the Clippers, where he was earlier in his career.

Moreover, the Clippers-CP3 reunion got a bit of a jolt, and even one prominent Clippers player reportedly wants Paul to come, as Chris Haynes and Marc Stein discussed on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast.

“A member of a prominent member of the Los Angeles Clippers, a player texted me yesterday. Right when I reported the Chris Paul news, and said, they will love to have Chris Paul over there.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chris Paul returning to the Clippers would be interesting, although there are plenty of reasons why this isn't the best idea for either side. Nonetheless, it is telling that one prominent player wants him back, although we aren't sure which player it is.

The veteran was with the Clippers from 2011-2017, the Lob City era, before he went and spent time with the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. From a roster perspective, adding Paul makes some sense along with veterans Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, and they desperately need to make a deep playoff run before things get ugly in LA.

On the other hand, the Clippers might be best going another way and adding some more youth to the fold, so it remains to be seen what happens with Chris Paul and his future. Let the NBA free agency period begin.