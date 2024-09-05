Even though the 2024-25 NBA season hasn't kicked off yet, attention is already turning to 2026 and beyond. ESPN has just unveiled its list of the top 100 high school basketball players for the class of 2025, with 17-year-old AJ Dybantsa leading the pack. ESPN reports that Dybantsa is “on pace” to be the projected top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Dybantsa continues to elevate his game, with a promising future in sight. Measuring six-foot-nine with a seven-foot wingspan, he displays outstanding shooting ability, capable of scoring from almost any position on the court.

AJ Dybantsa leading the Class of 2025

“Dybantsa has NBA positional size and talent, and is high school basketball's best long-term prospect. He can finish, score, serve as a playmaker and he has a future as a switchable defender with rebounding and shot-blocking ability. He can also dominate games, produce in non-scoring areas and he understands when to defer and create for others,” according to ESPN’s most recent report.

A well-established figure in Massachusetts basketball scene, Dybantsa earned the Gatorade Player of the Year award as a freshman.

His highlight videos and game breakdowns have captivated large audiences on social media, elevating him beyond mere phenom recognition.

AJ Dybantsa, a native of Brockton, Massachusetts, currently attends Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah.

The 17-year old is set to play his final high school season at Utah Prep, following stints at Saint Sebastian's School and Prolific Prep. Originally a member of the 2026 class, Dybantsa reclassified to the 2025 class and is anticipated to make his college decision soon.

Dybantsa still undecided for college

The 2026 top overall prospect is scheduled to visit Kansas basketball during the weekend of Sep. 6, as reported by On3. The 6-foot-9 forward has been receiving offers from numerous schools and recently visited Kansas State.

AJ Dybantsa narrowed down his choices from over 30 offers, revealing his top seven schools in August: Baylor, Alabama, Auburn, BYU, North Carolina, Kansas, and Kansas State. According to On3, BYU and North Carolina are currently the leading contenders for his commitment, with 20.3% and 13.4% respective chances.

In an August interview, AJ Dybantsa discussed his top seven schools. Regarding North Carolina, he mentioned, “Great track record of bringing in guys with my playing style in the NBA. It was an easy choice to visit. Obviously, my goal is to be in the NBA. They have had guys with a track record of play like my position (that) went one-and-done. Of course, they had Michael Jordan and coach Roy Williams was coaching there before coach Hubert Davis.”

He has also played for the 2024 Men’s U17 National Team, which won gold, continuing his success after helping the U16 National Team secure the FIBA U16 AmeriCup gold in 2023.

The 2026 draft is still quite a ways off, and much can change before then. However, Dybantsa's consistent improvement and skill development suggest that he could become even more appealing by the time draft night arrives.

ESPN’s list also features other promising young players, such as Cameron Boozer at number two, along with Darryn Peterson, Nate Ament, and Caleb Wilson. NBA fans interested in the future of the league should keep an eye on these emerging talents as they progress through high school and college.