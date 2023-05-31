Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Will Damian Lillard be traded during the 2023 NBA offseason? The Portland Trail Blazers’ star has dealt with no shortage of trade rumors over the years, but there’s a possibility that a deal does come to fruition this offseason. However, the Blazers are reportedly still planning to build a contender around Lillard, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Trail Blazers writer Sean Highkin also shared (via HoopsHype) that the Blazers would likely work with Lillard on a trade if he were to request one. However, Highkin added that Damian Lillard has not requested a trade.

The Blazers are in an interesting spot. Lillard will turn 33-years old in July and is still one of the best players in the league. Decline could become an issue within the next few years, so Portland’s potential championship window with Lillard may be limited. That said, he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. If Portland decides to go all in, they could emerge as a serious contender with Lillard leading the way.

The Blazers would need to acquire another star or two alongside him though. Portland currently features a solid roster, but Damian Lillard needs a true co-star.

Lillard will continue to be linked to various teams in trade rumors as the offseason continues on. The idea of a star like Lillard changing teams is captivating to say the least. But unless he does end up requesting a trade, it seems likelier than not that Damian Lillard will remain with the Blazers during the upcoming 2023-24 season.