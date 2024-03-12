One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Chicago Bulls this season has been Zach LaVine. There were rumors about the Bulls wanting to trade LaVine that went on for most of the season, but nothing ever came of said rumors. LaVine had also been battling injury trouble for most of the campaign, and right before the NBA trade deadline, he elected to have season-ending surgery.
LaVine will finish out the season with the Bulls on the sidelines because of his surgery, but it sounds like trade talks could be back on when the offseason hits. Chicago has a good core of young talent, and they could add some more to their roster if they trade LaVine.
“The Bulls engaged in multiple trade conversations centered on LaVine dating to last offseason,” KC Johnson of NBC Sports wrote. “When this season began poorly, both the Bulls and LaVine’s representation agreed to be open to trying to find LaVine a new home. But NBC Sports Chicago reported last month that LaVine never specifically asked to be traded. Nevertheless, the Bulls engaged with the Detroit Pistons leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline but gained little traction on moving LaVine. A source said the Bulls will look to trade LaVine again this offseason.”
The Bulls might be wanting to trade LaVine, but he has to be healthy if Chicago expects other teams to take him. So far, the recovery process is going well for him.
Zach LaVine is getting better
“I feel really good,” LaVine said of his recovery. “I get the boot off soon. I’ve been able to be out here (in Los Angeles) rehabbing, getting everything right. There’s not a lot. I just have to wait obviously for the tendon to heal. And then it’s a straightaway rehab. My legs feel strong, body feels good. I’m just feeling a lot better. I was able to take the cast off. I’ve been walking around in the boot. That’s the main thing I have to stay in. I don’t have a lot of pain. They said everything looks good. So hopefully the next update is as good as the last one.”
It sounds like getting the surgery was the right move for LaVine. He had already been sidelined twice with injury trouble, and he clearly wasn't playing at 100%.
“It sucked man,” LaVine added. “I was pretty much trying to figure out every way not to. You never want to have surgery. But I got to a conclusion, especially with what the doctor was telling me, that the pain level and this thing isn’t going to heal on its own,” LaVine said. “It’s a bone that was floating around. It’s known as a non-union Jones fracture, which I was dealing with for awhile. And once the doctor—I’m glad I was able to find him—told me you need to get this done sooner than later, it was good to know.”
At the end of the day, LaVine hears the rumors about the Bulls wanting to trade him, and it doesn't bother him.
“There's a lot of things that don’t bug me,” LaVine said. “My name has been circulating around more than once from the beginning of my career to now. If I let people’s opinions bug me or influence me, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today. So I go out there and keep doing me. Haven’t really talked to anybody, but we’ll continue to push forward. My main objective is to help the guys play and be myself out there. When I’m on the court, I know I make an impact most of the time offensively, but defensively as well.”
It would be surprising if the Zach LaVine trade rumors didn't start popping up again when the offseason hits. On the other hand, however, you never know what the Bulls are going to do when it comes to trades.