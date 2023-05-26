Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Carmelo Anthony recently announced his retirement from the NBA. Anthony’s departure from the game led to no shortage of reactions from around the league. Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George recently shared his heartfelt reaction to Anthony’s retirement with me during an interview.

George referred to Anthony as one of the “greatest basketball players” when discussing his initial reaction to the news.

“The initial thoughts… one of our greatest basketball players is hanging it up,” George told me. “Just being a friend, a little brother, a teammate, I just hope he did it on his terms and he’s happy with this decision.”

Paul George is happy for Carmelo Anthony as long as Anthony is happy with the decision. The Clippers star just hopes that Anthony was able to retire on his own terms.

“Somebody as great as him, you would hope that he has a chance to ride out when he’s ready to,” George continued. “For a guy that’s built a legacy and has been a legend in our game for so long, it comes to a point that he’s chasing something. And he’s chasing the best version of himself. As long as he’s happy with the decision and he’s comfortable with the decision I’m happy for him. But we are losing one of the best to ever play this game. I hope the next part of his life is even more successful than this part of his life.”

Paul George and Carmelo Anthony were teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2017-18 season. Anthony was one of the best pure scorers of all-time and is certainly going to be a Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, George has established himself as a superstar in the league, and clearly looks up to Carmelo Anthony.