The Los Angeles Clippers and Russell Westbrook continue to be linked ahead of the 2023 free agency period after the two sides enjoyed initial success in their partnership.

“Mutual interest exists between the Los Angeles Clippers and Russell Westbrook on a new contract entering the offseason,” reports ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, who adds that Westbrook “does not have much desire to play anywhere else other than in Los Angeles.”

Signed by the Clippers following a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz (after the Jazz acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers in a multi-team deal), Westbrook looked much more like the player who earned nine All-Star selections than he had in recent years.

While he only averaged 15.8 points per game on a stacked L.A. squad led by future Hall of Famers in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Westbrook shot 48.9 percent from the field. This is likely because unlike his brief tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, which saw Westbrook trying and failing to fit as an off-ball catch-and-shoot threat beside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Westbrook was encouraged to play his downhill attacking style.

Although his efficiency would slip during the 2023 NBA Playoffs with both Leonard and George missing multiple games, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Consequently, the Clippers came away from Westbrook’s short time with their team pleasantly surprised by his performance and his fit.

Other playoff contenders with a need at point guard could come calling but, as of now, signs seem to be pointing towards a reunion between Russ and the Clips.