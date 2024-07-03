While it has been a quiet free agency for the Miami Heat so far this summer, it could ramp up quickly due to recent reports about their interest in Chicago Bulls star and free agent DeMar DeRozan. Besides the interest from the team, DeRozan is also intrigued about being with the Heat as they should do whatever it takes to get him.

The talks of a possible relocation for DeRozan to Miami really started once Donovan Mitchell signed a three-year contract extension, once thought of as the team's “whale” of the offseason like Damian Lillard was last season. Now, the Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have their eyes set on the 34-year old shooting guard as Miami is apparently the “slight favorites” according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“The Lakers aggressively pursued Klay Thompson, but Thompson turned down their offer of more years and money from the Lakers to join the Dallas Mavericks, according to league sources,” Buha wrote on the Lakers. “They’ve now turned their attention to DeMar DeRozan, though the Miami Heat are currently viewed as slight favorites to land the 15-year veteran and six-time All-Star, according to league sources.”

The Heat's money situation in trying to sign DeRozan through free agency

The reports of DeRozan and the Heat having mutual interest was first reported by The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, though he mentioned also how there could be hardships in acquiring the veteran.

“The Heat has expressed interest in Bulls free agent guard DeMar DeRozan, and DeRozan also has interest in Miami, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation,” Jackson wrote. “The Heat is among several teams in play for the six-time All Star. But there are still significant challenges that could ultimately prevent a Heat/DeRozan marriage.”

It has not been a secret that the Heat are under financial restrictions as with all the money owed to players at the current moment, they are close from reaching the second apron, where even more limitations lie ahead. There are a ton of scenarios for the Heat to get DeRozan, but they most likely would not be to the star's liking in terms of the money.

For Miami to avoid the second apron, which they do not want to be at, they would have to either give him the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception or a $3.3 million minimum contract according to Jackson.

“As a team with a payroll up against the dreaded second apron, the most that the Heat can currently offer DeRozan in free agency is the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception,” Jackson wrote. “The only other avenue Miami currently has to add DeRozan is a minimum contract with a salary of $3.3 million for next season.”

A sign-and-trade possible?

The other way would be to execute a sign-and-trade, but Miami would have to get creative in trading a player on their team who has a sizable contract like Tyler Herro or Terry Rozier to a team with a good amount of cap room so they have the breathing room for DeRozan to be out of the first apron. Even with that scenario, NBA rules permit a three-year contract when doing sign-and-trades as DeRozan is 34-years old as mentioned before.

While the Heat have a ton of work to do in getting DeRozan if possible, the production he would give on the court would be what the team needs to improve after finishing back to back seasons at the eighth seed. Last season with the Bulls, he averaged 24 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field.

Despite the limitations in money, Miami should find anyway to acquire DeRozan as if they don't, it could be a quiet offseason and another inkling that the front office wants to run it back with the same team. Still, they await the decisions of such players as Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith which should be heard sooner rather than later.