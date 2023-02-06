Jerami Grant has been thriving with the Portland Trail Blazers this season after getting traded to the Detroit Pistons. The forward has been a solid second option behind Damian Lillard. However, Grant’s contract is set to expire after this season. Will the do-it-all forward consider a return to his former team? Apparently, that’s still possible, per James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Grant first blossomed into a versatile forward during his time with the Denver Nuggets. Initially pegged as a defensive-minded bench energizer player, Grant developed into a two-way threat who can score on and off the ball. He was eventually picked up by the Pistons, and then traded to the Blazers.

The Pistons have quietly built a solid core to build around this season. Cade Cunningham was having a pretty good season for himself until he suffered an unfortunate injury that ended his season. Players like Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes are also having pretty good years, while rookie Jaden Ivey has shown flashes of good play.

In addition, the Pistons are poised to earn a top-three pick this season due to their league-worst record. That puts them in position to either grab Victor Wembenyama or Scoot Henderson, depending how things play it. It’s certainly possible that they’ll become a more attractive team for free agents like Jerami Grant to join in the offseason.

The Pistons will be one of the more interesting teams to watch in the offseason. With the pieces they have, can they snag players like Jerami Grant to improve enough to make noise in the East?