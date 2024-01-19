Knicks could be eyeing Jordan Clarkson to boost their bench

There is more optimism surrounding the New York Knicks than there has been in over a decade. The trio of star point guard Jalen Brunson, polarizing All-NBA talent Julius Randle and the historically-impactful OG Anunoby has put the team in striking distance of the Eastern Conference's upper-echelon. Though, this is not the time to be content.

The Knicks are surging right now after winning eight of their last 10 games and are asserting themselves as one of the most versatile and dangerous starting lineups in the league. They could use more of a scoring punch from their second unit, however.

There are multiple names emerging as potential candidates for president of basketball operations Leon Rose to pursue before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline passes. But the latest one is a proven spark plug who comes with official certification.

New York has expressed interest in Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, via RealGM and originally reported by Marc Stein. The 2021 Sixth Man of the Year could be an intriguing fit for a team that recently traded away two of its most reliable secondary scorers.

Despite shooting a career-low 30.6 percent from behind the 3-point line and an uninspiring 41.9 percent overall, Clarkson is still an explosive talent who can get buckets in bunches. Pairing the 31-year-old with a fairly experienced group like the Knicks could be a tremendous boost to his efficiency, as the Jazz are one of the younger teams in the NBA.

With RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley being dealt to the Toronto Raptors as part of the package for Anunoby, Jordan Clarkson can balance out the roster (17.9 points in 29.9 minutes per game). Acquiring an All-Star talent does not seem feasible at this time, but adding another viable contributor could prove to be quite effective when the postseason arrives.