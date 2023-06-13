Julius Randle is coming off arguably his best season as a pro. Unfortunately for him, his forgettable performance in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs second-round matchup against eventual Eastern Conference champs, the Miami Heat, is what he's most remembered by at this point. As such, it isn't at all surprising that there have been calls for Knicks to pull the plug on Randle this offseason.

According to an anonymous NBA general manager, however, Julius Randle isn't going anywhere, at least not anytime soon. The unnamed source has slapped the Knicks with some harsh reality — one that they will have to face if they want to move on from Randle this offseason:

“They are not in position to trade Randle because there’s no way to get value for him,” the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. “They have found a way to get him to be really productive with what they do. But that does not really translate to a lot of other teams. So that is always going to work against them if they were to move him. But they have not had those conversations in a long time, and he has three years left on the contract (the third year is a player option) so it is something where he is not going anywhere for a while.”

As the source stated, Randle is still under contract with the Knicks through 2026. This only means that New York is pretty much stuck with him for the foreseeable future whether they want to or not.