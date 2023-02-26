When we get to the NBA offseason, one of the biggest questions will be whether or not Kyrie Irving decides to stay with the Dallas Mavericks past this year. Irving was acquired via trade from the Brooklyn Nets before the deadline, a move seen by some as desperation on the part of the Mavericks.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, opinions are wide-ranging about the future of Kyrie Irving. Here are a couple of quotes, per Pincus, on what’s being said about the question at hand:

“Kyrie will be on his best behavior until he gets paid; after is a different story,” an executive said. “Unless he and Luka actively despise each other, I don’t see Dallas letting him go.”

Another source said “Kyrie’s goal in pushing out of Brooklyn was to get his rights with a team willing to pay him,” one source said. “Dallas is where he’ll want to be.”

The bottom line is we won’t have a definitive answer until the free agency period arrives, but here’s what we do know. Irving’s original contract, which was signed with the Nets, will expire after this season, and he’ll be eligible for free agency if a deal with the Mavs can’t be reached. There are rumors he could sign with the Los Angeles Lakers or Phoenix Suns, which would be reunions with LeBron James or Kevin Durant, respectively, if he chose to go that route.

It has also been reported Irving is looking for a max-deal with whoever he signs with, and that’s something many teams might not be willing to give, whether it’s because they can’t due to cap restrictions , or they simply don’t want to.

If the two sources quoted are any indication, Irving’s staying in Dallas.