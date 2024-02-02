Marcus Smart could be staying put.

The NBA Trade Deadline is right around the corner and other are plenty of rumors swirling about. The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams that will be linked to several players leading up to the deadline. And, both teams have been rumored to be interested in Marcus Smart, although the Memphis Grizzlies might not be inclined to trade him away, per the latest from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

‘While several clubs — including the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, sources said — have phoned Memphis about obtaining defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies have shut down any overtures for the veteran guard, sources said.'

So, while the Lakers and Bucks are interested, the Grizzlies have shut those talks down and could keep Smart past the deadline. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints gave more insight earlier in January as well:

“Bane and Jackson are not going anywhere, nor is the team showing interest in moving Smart before they even had the chance to see him play alongside Morant.”

The Grizzlies just pulled off a massive salary dump involving the Houston Rocket, which sent Steven Adams to the Rockets for Victor Oladipo and a set of second-round draft picks. Smart is a more intriguing player and is averaging 14.5 PPG in his first season with Memphis after being traded in the offseason. However, he hasn't played since January 9 due to an injury. Nonetheless, for teams inquiring about Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies haven't shown interest in moving him, at least until now.

The trade deadline is February 8.